Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Jalingo, Taraba state, to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Taraba International Investment Summit 2025

Senator Shettima is attending the event in the prominent northeast state representing President Tinubu

Among the high-profile attendees are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Niger state Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago; among others

Jalingo, Taraba state - Presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar and Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, May 21, met in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku made this known in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page while sharing still photographs of him and VP Shettima exchanging pleasantries.

He wrote:

“I just arrived at the Taraba International Investment Summit in Jalingo. -AA”.

The summit, themed “Unlocking Taraba’s Investment Potentials – Advancing Agriculture, Energy, Mining and Industrialisation (AEMI) for Sustainable Growth and Development,” brings together key national figures and investors to explore opportunities in the state’s rich agricultural, energy, and mineral sectors.

Among other high-profile attendees are Niger state governor Mohammed Umaru Bago; Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto; Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings and the UBA Group; Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group; several ministers; the deputy governor of Bauchi state; and other distinguished guests.

Tinubu's rep Shettima impressed in Taraba

Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, officially opened the Taraba State International Investment Summit (TARAVEST) 2025, committing the federal government to positioning the state as a key investment destination.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Jalingo, the Vice President said the summit represents the administration's dedicated approach to inclusive national development.

At the event, the Nigerian No.2 citizen inspected agricultural products and mineral resources on exhibition at the Taraba Investment Summit. His spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, shared pictures.

Lauding the development, Shettima said:

"This is a defining moment for Taraba, and I want you to know that the federal government is here with you, to walk hand in hand as you journey from potential to prosperity."

Taraba govt under fire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Taraba government came under intense criticism following a sweeping condemnation by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The Taraba state chapter of the NUJ accused the government of deliberately sidelining the press during major state functions.

In a strongly-worded resolution passed during an emergency congress, the Chapel expressed outrage over the government’s failure to accredit its members for coverage of the high-profile TARAVEST and the planned visit of President Tinubu to the state.

