Governor Abdullahi Sule has officially declared his intention to contest for the Nasarawa North senatorial seat in 2027

The announcement was made through Suleiman Musa Nagogo, DG of the Pension Bureau, during a stakeholder meeting in Wamba LGA

A committee has been formed to begin preparations for the governor’s campaign across the senatorial district

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

In a significant twist of events, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has announced his intention to run for the Nasarawa North senatorial district seat during the 2027 general election.

Nasarawa governor Abdullahi Sule reportedly eyes senate ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Gov. Abdullahi A. Sule Mandate

Source: Facebook

Governor Abdullahi Sule eyes Senate after office

The director-general of the state’s Bureau for Pension Administration, Suleiman Musa Nagogo, disclosed this while speaking with stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Wamba Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, May 20.

According to Nagogo, he had been informed by the governor of his intention to contest the election to represent the Nasarawa North senatorial district in 2027.

He said:

“I have been in Wamba with a crystal clear message from His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, to simply introduce a very important subject matter to the people of my own home, Wamba Local Government Area.

“That important message is to inform them that he is desirous of contesting for the office of Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2027.”

Governor Sule announces bold move ahead of tenure completion as Nasarawa governor. Photo credit: Gov. Abdullahi A. Sule Mandate

Source: Facebook

Why Governor Sule should get a slot in Senate

Speaking further, Nagogo explained that following his resolve to contest for the senate seat, Governor Sule has appointed a committee to handle the project across the Nasarawa North senatorial district.

“That committee is still a committee of work in progress because we have yet to reach any reasonable milestone in the process of executing this project,” he added.

While emphasising that Wamba was the home of the APC, Nagogo said Wamba was where he expected the people to give their full support to the Governor in his bid to represent the zone at the Red Chamber.

“It is equally my duty to inform my own people way beforehand that in terms of capacity, in terms of the wherewithal, in terms of the in-depth knowledge and understanding of the politics of this senatorial district, Governor Abdullahi Sule is second to none,” he said.

The DG Pension Bureau reiterated that Sule had made Wamba his home, adding that there was no reason why Wamba should allow any other place to take the lead in supporting the governor to realise his political ambition.

Nasarawa gov vows to return to welding after office

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abdullahi Sule said he would return to his welding profession after completing his tenure.

He reaffirmed the state's commitment to vocational training, investor protection, and renewable energy incentives.

The state is also building infrastructure, like mini-grids and a Multi-Door Courthouse, to attract and support long-term private investment.

Source: Legit.ng