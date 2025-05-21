President Bola Tinubu has bagged endorsement from three senators elected on the platform of the PDP

The three senators include Kamarudeen Lere Oyewumi, Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, and Olubiyi Fadeyi Ajagunla

The lawmakers' endorsement of Tinubu followed the same action as two governors from the opposition camp

All three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators from Osun state have announced their endorsement of the second term ambition of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The PDP senators in a statement on Tuesday, May 20, declared Tinubu as their sole and legitimate presidential candidate in the 2027 general election. The Osun lawmakers made this known under the umbrella of the Osun State Senators' Caucus of the PDP

List of PDP senators from Osun state

Senator Kamarudeen Lere Oyewumi of the PDP representing Osun West, his counterpart from Osun Central, Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi Ajagunla, and Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi of Osun East from the same party jointly signed the statement. They affirmed their unshaken support for President Tinubu to continue in 2027.

According to Vanguard, the lawmakers reached the decision following their strategic meeting held on Tuesday, May 20, where they unanimously declared President Tinubu as their choiced candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Why Osun PDP senators endorsed Tinubu

The PDP senators said their decision was a result of Tinubu's transformative infrastructural projects and effective economic policies, which they said had started yielding positive results. They cited the significant reduction in food prices and improvement in national security. They said they are proud to be senators representing constituencies that stand firmly behind Tinubu's visionary leadership.

They then called on President Tinubu to sustain his relentless move in delivering evergreen achievements for the future of the country. They added that their endorsement of the president was beyond mere symbolism.

"It is a clear reflection of genuine confidence and satisfaction with President Tinubu’s delivery of democratic dividends. There is no credible opposition within our ranks, the entire Osun Central stands resolutely united behind this historic decision.”

List of opposition governors who endorse Tinubu

The senators' endorsement of President Bola Tinubu's second term was the latest from the opposition leaders. The present was recently endorsed by Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State. The governor had been rumoured to be planning to dump the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Aside Eno, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state, during the visit of the governor to the Southeast state. Soludo also announced that Tinubu has been adopted as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2027 election.

