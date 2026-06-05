The Dangote conglomerate is about to take on another industry that Nigeria lost several years ago after completing its mega refinery

Africa's industrial giant is on a mission to industrialise the continent by bringing back sectors that generated thousands of jobs for Africans

Recently, the Dangote Group announced plans to expand the refinery to 700,000 bpd capacity to become the world's largest refining facility

For decades, the Peugeot 504 was more than just a car in Nigeria. It was a national symbol.

The rugged sedan transported civil servants to work, powered taxi businesses across major cities and carried families on long road trips from Lagos to Kaduna. At its peak, Peugeot became one of the strongest representations of Nigeria’s industrial ambitions.

Aliko Dangote is on a mission to revamp Nigeria's auto industry with the acquisition of Peugeot. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Then the dream collapsed.

Years of economic instability, weak government policies, foreign exchange shortages and an influx of imported used vehicles pushed Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) into crisis.

By 2012, the once-dominant automaker had accumulated debts estimated at nearly N30 billion, forcing the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to take over the struggling company.

Many believed Nigeria’s local automobile manufacturing story had ended permanently.

But Aliko Dangote saw an opportunity where others saw failure.

The fall of Nigeria’s auto giant

Established in 1972 as a partnership between the Nigerian government and French automaker Peugeot, PAN was designed to drive Nigeria’s post-independence industrialisation agenda.

Its Kaduna plant quickly became one of the country’s biggest manufacturing hubs, assembling iconic models including the Peugeot 404, 504 and 505.

For years, Peugeot dominated Nigeria’s passenger vehicle market because of its affordability, durability and ability to withstand the country’s difficult road conditions.

However, the company’s fortunes began to decline as economic crises intensified. Inconsistent industrial policies, rising production costs and competition from imported second-hand vehicles weakened local assembly operations.

By the late 2000s, production volumes had crashed, and the once-thriving factory became another victim of Nigeria’s deindustrialisation crisis.

When AMCON stepped in, many industry observers considered PAN beyond recovery.

Dangote’s bold gamble

Rather than walk away from the struggling company, Dangote moved in.

In 2016, Dangote Industries joined a consortium that acquired a controlling stake in PAN from AMCON.

The acquisition reflected a strategy Dangote had already used successfully in cement, fertiliser, sugar and petroleum refining: build local production capacity in sectors heavily dependent on imports, according to a report by BusinessInsider Africa.

Instead of merely reviving the old PAN structure, Dangote pursued a larger vision.

Negotiations with Peugeot’s parent company, PSA Groupe, led to the creation of Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN), a new company with the rights to assemble and market Peugeot vehicles locally.

Following the 2021 merger between PSA Groupe and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to form global auto giant Stellantis, the partnership continued under one of the world’s largest automotive companies.

A new generation of Peugeot vehicles

DPAN did not rely entirely on the old PAN infrastructure.

The company developed a modern assembly facility along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, with operations officially beginning in January 2022 through the assembly of the Peugeot 301 sedan.

Since then, the company has expanded production to include several models such as the Landtrek pickup truck, Peugeot 508 saloon and the 3008 and 5008 SUVs.

In April 2026, Stellantis announced the commencement of local assembly of the latest Peugeot 3008 and 5008 models in Kaduna, marking another major step in rebuilding Nigeria’s automotive manufacturing capacity.

The facility is designed to produce as many as 120 vehicles daily across two shifts, although current production remains below maximum capacity as operations gradually expand.

More than just car sales

Dangote’s interest in Peugeot goes beyond selling vehicles.

The billionaire businessman has repeatedly argued that Nigeria cannot build a strong economy while depending heavily on imports. That philosophy has shaped his investments in cement production, fertiliser manufacturing, petrochemicals and the massive Dangote Refinery.

The Peugeot revival fits directly into that broader industrial strategy.

Nigeria remains one of Africa’s largest automobile markets, yet most vehicles on Nigerian roads are still imported used cars. Industry experts believe the country possesses enormous long-term automotive potential because of its growing population, urbanisation and relatively low vehicle ownership rates.

The biggest challenge has always been turning that demand into sustainable local manufacturing.

Can Peugeot succeed again?

The return of Peugeot comes as Nigeria once again attempts to rebuild its local automobile industry.

Several global brands have launched assembly operations in recent years, encouraged by government policies aimed at reducing import dependence. Yet many of those projects continue to struggle with forex shortages, inconsistent regulations, poor infrastructure and limited consumer financing.

Peugeot, however, has one major advantage: Nigerians already trust the brand.

For older generations, Peugeot represents a period when locally assembled vehicles were common on Nigerian roads. Dangote is now betting that nostalgia, combined with modern manufacturing, can create a profitable future.

The billionaire already transformed Nigeria from one of the world’s largest cement importers into a major producer. Through the Dangote Refinery, he is attempting a similar revolution in petroleum refining.

Dangote moves to create thousands of jobs with Peugeot's revival. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Now, he is trying to prove that Nigeria can once again build cars at scale.

More than a decade after financial troubles nearly wiped out Peugeot’s Nigerian operations, vehicles bearing the famous lion badge are rolling off assembly lines in Kaduna once again.

And for Nigeria’s struggling manufacturing sector, that comeback may represent something far bigger than automobiles.

Dangote explains why he invested in vehicles

Legit.ng earlier reported that the chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has revealed the real owners of his recently launched project, Dangote Sinotruk West Africa, a fully knocked down CKD truck assembly plant recently opened in Lagos.

As a joint venture with a total investment of over $100 million, he stated that Dangote Industries owns 60% of the plant, Sinotruk China owns 30%, and Anders owns 5%.

He disclosed this while giving a speech at the plant’s inauguration.

Source: Legit.ng