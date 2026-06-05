A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) got the attention of people after she posted her achievement online

The young lady explained how she felt about the course in her 100 level and celebrated finishing with a first class

The course she studied at the University of Ibadan (UI) made many people celebrate her after she mentioned it

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has taken to social media to share her achievement after achieving great success in a course she once thought would be difficult.

As many graduates took to social media to share photos from their graduation from the university, the young lady joined the trend and shared a video of herself in a beautiful outfit.

Lady celebrates big achievement as she bags first class degree from the UI. Right Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Photo Source: TikTok/foluke_bl, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan students bag first class

The video she posted on TikTok contained a caption that helped explain her story.

According to her, when she was admitted to a course at the University of Ibadan, she felt the course was very hard and doubted that she would graduate or obtain a degree.

The caption read:

"This course is so much harder than I thought. Will I be able to finish well?”

As the video plays, it shows that she eventually graduated from the University of Ibadan with a degree in Law.

Lady who once feared her course graduates from the University of Ibadan with first class. Photo Source: TikTok/foluke_bl

Source: TikTok

The caption also showed that she finished with a first-class degree from the department, as she also wrote:

“Yes, me. You did it, first class honours, University of Ibadan.”

The post shared by @foluke_bl immediately got the attention of several people on social media, who took to the comments section of the touching post to congratulate her.

Reactions as UI student bags first class

Mi_Mi noted:

"Congratulationssss, FBL."

last_b0rnn said:

"Congratulations girly."

Belinda Shalls wrote:

"Congratulations."

Donn Sholay added:

"Congrats."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady celebrated after securing admission into a master's degree programme at the University of Ibadan.

She shared her admission letter online and revealed that she was admitted to study M.Sc. Pharmacognosy in the Faculty of Pharmacy. Her post attracted congratulatory messages from many social media users who wished her success in the programme.

In a separate story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young boy gained admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan after performing strongly in both JAMB and the school's post-UTME examination.

He shared screenshots of his results, showing that he scored 335 in JAMB and 88 out of 100 in the post-UTME. According to him, his aggregate score was 85.875, which was seven marks above the cut-off mark for the course.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who wanted to study Law at the University of Ibadan shared her UTME score online and asked Nigerians a serious question.

She revealed that she scored 254 in JAMB and wanted to know if the score would be enough for her to gain admission to study Law at the university.

UNILAG Law aspirant posts post-UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an arts student who wanted to study Law at the University of Lagos shared his admission journey online.

He revealed that he scored 248 in JAMB after months of preparation and hard work. However, he said he did not put the same effort into preparing for the school's post-UTME and later scored 18.75 out of 30.

Source: Legit.ng