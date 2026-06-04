Maureen Ezissi has explained her alleged ordeal with Coscharis Motors after taking her car in for repairs

In a two-part video, she detailed what happened and how she had to make payments, yet was still dissatisfied with the service she received

Fans also shared their experiences in the comment section, with some tagging the company's owner in the video

Internet personality Maureen Esisi, the ex-wife of actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, has shared an emotional account of her alleged ordeal after taking her car to Coscharis Motors for repairs.

In a two-part video, she narrated how she ended up at the office of the automobile company and what she allegedly went through despite not receiving satisfactory service.

Reactions as Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife calls out Coscharis over car, shares ordea. Photo credit@revigor/@cosmosmaduka

Source: Instagram

According to her, she decided to sell the car not because it was faulty but because she wanted to upgrade after using it for four years.

She explained that one day, while driving, the car started overheating. She stopped several times to pour water into it, but the problem persisted. She then contacted GAC Motor, the manufacturer of the vehicle, and was allegedly informed that the company no longer operated in Nigeria and had handed over its operations to Coscharis.

Esisi said she subsequently contacted Coscharis and explained the issue with her car.

She claimed the company charged her N200,000 to tow the vehicle from the Island to its office on the Mainland. After inspecting the car, she was allegedly presented with a repair bill of nearly N3 million, along with a breakdown of the costs.

According to her, she was also informed that she would have to wait about two months because some of the spare parts needed to be imported. During that period, she said she struggled to get updates as her calls and messages were allegedly ignored.

"They charged me N200k to tow it to the Mainland. I asked them to check everything after telling them what was wrong with the car. I was checking every week, but they were not picking up or returning my calls. They checked it and sent a quotation of almost N3 million, which I felt was ridiculous."

Maureen Esisi shares more details

In the video, Esisi said she later travelled abroad and began contacting the company a few weeks before the collection date she had been given. However, she claimed the date was shifted because the spare parts were delayed.

Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife shares what she wants from Coscharis. Photo credit@redvigor

Source: Instagram

After being informed that the repairs had been completed, she said she requested a test drive before taking delivery of the vehicle. According to her, the company initially resisted but later agreed.

When she arrived, she allegedly noticed several red flags, including a flat tyre. She said she waited for almost an hour for the official responsible for the test drive, and eventually left with the car without carrying out the test because the person never showed up.

She further claimed that while driving home, she began hearing unusual noises from one of the tyres. After taking the vehicle for another inspection elsewhere, she was told that repairs had to be carried out around the wheel area.

Maureen Ezissi said she later contacted Coscharis again because the vehicle had resumed overheating. She insisted that the company pick up the car from her residence.

According to her, when the car was eventually returned, it was in a worse condition than before. She alleged that her fuel tank had been emptied and that the engine cover was missing.

Fans also shared their experiences in the comment section, with many tagging the company's owner.

"I was furious and was screaming at the top of my voice. They finished my full tank, brought back the car in the worst state ever, and forgot the cover of the engine."

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Maureen's video

Here are comments below:

@rommytop4real shared:

"Even if you call a normal mechanic sef, it won’t have stressed you out like this. @coscharismotors this is pure evil and poor customer service."

@christian.iloma said:

"Regarding the invoice listing the items that were replaced, did you request the old parts that were removed? It would be useful to inspect them, as this helps verify that the parts they claimed to have replaced were actually changed."

@ sugargurl888 wrote:

"To think that the 3 million ,will buy a small Toyota Matrix is insane..... a person spends all that money, still no get the service paid for.omo that's crazy.I'm having migraine on this issue."

@bimbocash reacted:

"All these service centers are rip-offs. They call ridiculous prices over 2M to fix nothing and tell you parts are coming from abroad. At the end, your car will go worse, and you will end up selling your car cheaply due to its condition. They must be held accountable."

Maureen Esisi celebrates with sleek car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian brand influencer and fashion designer Maureen Esisi, aka Red Vigor, set Instagram on fire with stunning, exotic snaps of herself as she celebrated turning a year older.

Maureen took to her Instagram page to share some beautiful photos of herself in a raunchy red dress for her 35th birthday. Red Vigor also revealed in her post that she had just acquired a new ride to celebrate her birthday.

Source: Legit.ng