Some politicians in the northern region are allegedly plotting against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections

The meeting of some northern bigwigs within the past few months has raised suspicion among political observers that the region is trying to wrestle power from President Tinubu

However, reacting, Temitope Ajayi, senior special assistant to President Tinubu on media and publicity, calmed nerves

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has expressed its belief that by the time Nigerians approach the 2027 general election, citizens will know that President Bola Tinubu will win his second term as the nation's leader.

This came as the president’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Temitope Ajayi, reacted to speculations that Tinubu's loyalists are battling some opposition elements of northern extraction.

Tinubu is the 16th and current president of Nigeria.

'Tinubu focused on good governance', presidency

According to Ajayi, the president was focused on delivering good governance.

In a recent report, The Punch quoted the presidential aide as saying:

“The president is focused on delivering good governance to make life better for every Nigerian, regardless of the region you come from, regardless of ethnicity or the faith you profess.

"So, his focus now is dealing with issues that affect the lives of Nigerians.

"2027 is three years away, so why should he be bothered? He is focused on the things that are more important to Nigerians.”

Called Jagaban, or “leader of the warriors,” by his supporters, Tinubu, 72, is a longtime political power broker in the prominent West African nation. He took over from Muhammadu Buhari, a man he helped to the presidency.

Source: Legit.ng