Akpabio responds to Obi’s recent comments, advising him to resolve internal party issues before aiming for the presidency

Obi had criticised the current state of Nigeria, but Akpabio warns that without internal party unity, Obi cannot effectively lead

Akpabio highlights his achievements as a former governor and urges Obi to focus on party unity before national aspirations

Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio has responded to recent comments made by Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

Obi had expressed concern over the state of Nigeria, stating that the sacrifices of past leaders like General Gowon and former President Jonathan were in vain.

He also noted the absence of protests following recent fuel price hikes, comparing the current situation to widespread protests under Jonathan’s administration.

During a tribute to the late Chief Edwin Clark in Abuja, Obi criticised the Nigerian government, claiming that the country was no longer democratic, and lamented how his criticisms of the government were dismissed as “demonizing” the country.

Akpabio, in his response, advised Obi to focus on resolving internal issues within his “small party” before setting his sights on Nigeria’s presidency.

He made these comments during a valedictory session held in honour of the late Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, on Thursday, May 7.

Akpabio urges Obi to resolve Labour Party issues first

Akpabio’s remarks were pointed as he responded to Obi’s criticism. He said,

“If you cannot resolve the crisis in your Labour Party, how can you solve the crisis of Boko Haram or other major national issues?”

Akpabio emphasised that aspiring leaders must first ensure that their own political parties are united and free of internal strife before attempting to lead the nation.

Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, also highlighted the importance of internal party unity as a foundation for successful governance.

He stated,

“I urge those aspiring to lead Nigeria to first address the issues within their own parties.”

Akpabio reflects on his achievements as a former governor

As part of his response, Akpabio also took the opportunity to highlight his own achievements as a former governor.

He said,

“I can proudly speak about the dualised thoroughfares in my city, the international hospitals, and the digitalised governor’s offices. I also initiated free and compulsory education and worked towards religious unity by sponsoring over 5,800 Muslims and over 12,000 to 15,000 Christians on pilgrimages to Rome and Jerusalem.”

These comments were made as Akpabio sought to underscore his own track record of leadership and the importance of delivering on promises made to the people before moving to national issues.

Akpabio warns against the divisiveness of social media

In addition to his political critique, Akpabio also touched on the role of social media in today’s political discourse.

He acknowledged that social media can be a useful tool for communication, but he cautioned that it remains largely unregulated and can be used to sow division among the people.

He concluded by urging Obi and other presidential aspirants to focus on addressing their party’s internal problems before aspiring to take on the national stage. “The focus should be on resolving party issues first. Only then can anyone truly move forward with their national aspirations,” Akpabio asserted.

