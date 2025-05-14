In its examination, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (formerly the University of Sokoto) featured the sexual assault saga between Senator Natasha and Senate President Akpabio

A copy of the purported examination question paper has surfaced on social media and got people talking

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and the suspended Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, appeared in question five of the exam

An examination question paper purportedly from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, which featured suspended senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Hadiza Akpoti's sexual assault allegation against Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio, has elicited mixed reactions on social media.

A Facebook user, Ugo Egbujo, posted the exam paper on social media, saying the lecturer who set the questions deserves an award and is a modern academic.

Senator Natasha and Senate President Akpabio features in a Nigerian university examination.

Source: Facebook

Ugo further joked about the possible questions the said lecturer could ask his students in his next exam. He wrote:

"This lecturer deserves an award.

"He is a modern lecturer.

"Akpabio and Wike are now being studied in schools.

"Look at questions 3, 4 and 5.

"In his next exam, guy might ask them to discuss Ebin pawa o and it's relationship with Babasopecracy 🤦.

"Or he might even ask them to examine the Lagos calabar road project and due process and determine if cronyism can renew hope 🤦🤣."

Natasha-Akpabio saga featured in exam

A look at the question paper with the course title 'SOC 3308 - Political Sociology' and dated Tuesday, May 13, showed that the Natasha-Akpabio saga appeared in question four and read:

"Analyse the 'sexual harassment' allegation by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Nigeria's Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and suggest ways to promote robust gender-based political culture among politicians in Nigeria."

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and suspended Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara features in a university's exam.

Source: Facebook

Wike-Fubara appear in university exam

Apart from the Natasha-Akpabio saga, the current power tussle between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and the suspended Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, was also featured.

It appeared in question five and read:

"Briefly examine the Fubara-Wike's power-tussle and propose measures to create and sustain healthy politicking in Rivers State, Nigeria."

It is noteworthy that Burkina Faso's military leader Ibrahim Traore also appeared in the exam.

Legit.ng reached out to Ugo, who posted the question paper, to enquire how he came about it, but he had yet to respond at the time of this report.

Usmanu Danfodiyo University exam question stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below;

Prince Ifeanyi Sunday said:

"The lecturer was also comparing the military ruler of Burkina Faso to the likes of Awolowo Azikiwe&Sardauna.. you see why the kids would always come on social media to call for military rule in Nigeria..."

Obakanse Lakanse said:

"This is highly irresponsible. Both HOD and the lecturer must be sanctioned."

Bukade Onipede Solomon said:

"99% of the students would failed the exam.

"Most Nigerian student don't know or can't express what is going on in the political space. If the faculty of social sciences are setting questions like this, the outcome would be a massacre."

Idu Ewomazino Theophilus said:

"Tell the lecturer to ask the students to explain why Burkina Faso citizens are not hyping the Traore the way Nigeria social media influencers are hyping him."

Iyke Anyadike Iyke said:

"Yes.

"The Man is in tune with current realities in the political landscape.

"He’s a modern day Lecturer and should be applauded, appreciated and Rewarded 💯."

Nw Osi said:

"These are simple questions.

"He is a sick lecturer if he has not taught anything about Traore and set it.

"Nigeria lecturers are known for going out of scope; schools abroad can never infuse what is not on your module into an exam question.

"How can you answer question 3 when you are not living in Burkina Faso, lecturing on it, or conducting proven research?"

High Court decides in Natasha-Akpabio case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the High Court had taken a decision in the legal battle involving Senator Natasha and Senate President Akpabio.

According to The Punch, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court fixed a date after the second and third defendants made their submissions. The defendants told the court that they had filed an application that drew the plaintiff's attention to the alleged contempt.

The legal battle between Akpabio and Natasha started with a disagreement over a sitting arrangement during a Senate plenary on February 20.

