Bauchi communities have come under fresh tension following the renewed clash between farmers and herders on Thursday, June 4

The Bauchi State Police Command confirmed that the incident happened in Lanzai and Dosho communities in the Darazo LGA of the state

According to the police, no fewer than seven people died in the attack, six people were said to have been injured, and many properties were destroyed

No fewer than seven people were reportedly killed, six said to have been injured, and dozens of homes destroyed in a fresh violent clash between farmers and herders in Lanzai and Dosho communities in the Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Thursday, June 4.

The incident has been confirmed by the Bauchi State Police Command, adding that the operatives of the force have restored normalcy in the affected communities.

Tension in Bauchi as farmers and herders clash in Bauchi Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that Nafiu Habib, the police public relations officer in the state, said that a distress call was received at the command at about 9:20 am that some suspected Fulani herders had attacked farmers, who were applying local fertiliser on their farmland on the outskirts of the Lanzai community.

The attack was said to have triggered a reprisal move by youths from Lanzai who stormed Dosho, a Fulani settlement. During the retaliation, about 50 huts were said to have been set ablaze, and several household items were destroyed.

Habib's statement reads in part:

“The incident resulted in the death of seven persons, while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are receiving medical treatment.”

Bauchi: Nigerians react as farmers and herders clash

However, the fresh attack has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Umar Haruna Abban Muhibbat insisted that the Fulani have been the major cause of insecurity in the north:

"Wallahi, we should come out and tell ourselves the truth. Fulani are the problem of security in the north, no matter how bad and disrespectful you will hear they are among them."

Nigerians react as farmers and herders clash in Bauchi Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Joseph Thompson condemned open grazing:

"People are still using the phrase 'farmers-herders clashes,' as if farmers are moving their land around. We know the truth, yet we choose to ignore it. This is the 21st century; why do some choose to remain in the 18th century? There are far better and more productive ways to manage livestock than open grazing. Unless, of course, there is an agenda people aren't telling us about."

Samuel Owino suggested the state government:

"That is a common thing in the Middle Belt and now Bauchi, which is in the North. Why can't the State Governments have laws giving specific areas for farming and herding to reduce such unnecessary deaths?"

Simon Salisu said the issue could be a terrorist attack:

"That Darazo issue might be terrorists or Bandits attacks that the media is calling Farmers, Herders Clash. The security situation in Darazo has lingered for a while now."

You can read more comments on Facebook here:

Saraki speaks on the Oyo attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Senate President Bukola Saraki has decried the growing insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the recent attacks in Oyo State.

Saraki, a former governor of Kwara State, stated that within the space of five days, children and teachers were kidnapped, and one of them was murdered.

The former governor of Kwara State's statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians, who also decried the situation and prayed for the country.

Source: Legit.ng