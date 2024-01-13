The PDP believes it will be challenging to unseat the ruling APC in the 2027 presidential election, stating that only a genuine coalition of opposition parties can achieve this

PDP's deputy publicity secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said a merger or coming together of all opposition political parties is essential to defeat the APC and President Bola Tinubu

The PDP deputy national youth leader, Timothy Osadolor, also emphasised the importance of a merger for opposition parties to challenge and dislodge the APC in the upcoming elections effectively

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria's main opposition party, says defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election will be difficult.

The opposition party's deputy publicity secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said this in an interview with The Punch.

Only a genuine coalition can defeat APC

According to Abdullahi, the PDP and other opposition parties must come together before the 2027 elections, reiterating that the APC and President Bola Tinubu cannot be defeated without a genuine coalition.

“We believe only merger or coming together of all opposition political parties will produce a better result. So there is a need for other political parties to understand that it will be difficult to defeat the All Progressives Congress without a merger.

“So the other political parties must see the reason and identify with the PDP’s clamour for coalition. So, if they see this, then the better for Nigeria’s opposition and the people."

2027 elections: PDP youth leader backs merger

Also speaking, the PDP deputy national youth leader, Timothy Osadolor, said a merger is important to dislodge the APC.

He said opposition political parties would find it difficult to defeat the ruling party without synergy with the people.

I'm ready to lead the coalition against APC - Atiku

Meanwhile, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has said he is to lead a coalition of opposition parties against President Tinubu and the APC in 2027.

He also reiterated that only a united opposition force can strengthen democracy in Nigeria.

The former vice president stated this in a congratulatory message to PDP governors whose elections were upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday, January 12.

