Abia APC Petitions National Headquarters Over NASS Primaries

Abia APC has demanded an investigation into alleged sabotage by party staff member Yusuf Muyideen Ahmed

The accusations against Muyideen include the alleged theft of electoral materials, bribery and corruption

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Kalu emphasised consensus and direct primaries for candidate selection amidst public reactions

The Abia State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded an immediate investigation and prosecution into the allegation that Yusuf Muyideen Ahmed, an IECT staff member of the party at the national headquarters in Abuja.

In a petition signed by the state chairman, Chijioke Chukwu, dated May 25, 2026, and sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, June 4, the state chapter alleged that there is evidence before its committee that Muyideen acted against his position of trust. It alleged that the ICT staff actively sabotaged the recently concluded National Assembly primary elections in Abia State.

Abia APC raises fresh allegation against staff of the party Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The Abia SWC also alleged that Prince Paul Ikonne orchestrated the unlawful diversion and theft of sensitive electoral materials designated for the Abia State primaries.

The petition also holds that reports have credibly linked the accused of the operation to financial transactions in the region of $250,000, introducing a dimension of bribery and financial corruption to the sabotage.

Abia: Kalu insists on direct primary for APC

In a social media post ahead of the primaries, Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, reiterated his position that no candidate would get an automatic ticket and insisted that the candidate would rather emerge through consensus or direct primaries.

Nigerians react as Kalu speaks on APC primary

However, his claim on social media has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Malik commended the lawmaker for building the APC in Abia:

"Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, you’ve shown remarkable leadership, patience, and commitment in rebuilding the APC in Abia State. The unity, structure, and strength the party enjoys today are clear evidence of your purposeful leadership and strategic engagement. Indeed, this is a new dawn for APC in Abia, and under your leadership, victory is not just possible, it is inevitable."

APC in Abia speaks on the national assembly election Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Nature alleged that the lawmaker did not have any project in the area:

"You’ve never shown any projects that you’ve done. Don’t worry. They are coming for you. Remember, you no get immunity."

Pst Okezie James commended the lawmaker:

"Indeed, our unity and growth have been anchored on dialogue, agreement, and understanding, and this is the moment we need it most as we forge ahead. I encourage all stakeholders to put our collective goal ahead of personal interest as we embark on this journey together."

Fatty Lincorn commended the federal lawmaker for uniting with the ruling APC:

"Great leadership, sir! Unity and strategic growth like this will surely deliver victory. More grace to you and the entire leadership."

You can read his full statement on X here:

APC denies alleged compromise in primary

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied the claims that a party bigwig diverted an electoral material meant for the House of Representatives primaries in Umuahia, adding that it was only a rumour without any iota of truth.

Uche Aguoru, the publicity secretary of the party in the state, said that the delay was due to logistical problems. which is about transporting the electoral materials from Abuja to the state, and disclosed that the election commenced immediately after the materials arrived.

Source: Legit.ng