Daura, Katsina state - Presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, recently visited former president, Muhammadu Buhari, in Daura, Katsina state.

Although Atiku said he visited Buhari to congratulate him on the successful celebration of the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir festivity, the meeting may have a political motive.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku may ride on the wing of the current hardship, occasioned by the removal of subsidy on petrol and other harsh economic policies of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government to stand as a major contender for the presidency in 2027 — if he decided to seek office for the seventh time.

Atiku's unsuccessful attempts at the presidency

Atiku had in the last 20 years attempted — albeit unsuccessfully — to become Nigeria’s president.

He contested against Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola in the famous June 12, 1993 presidential primaries, where Abiola and Babagana Kingbe emerged as candidates of the then Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In 2003, Atiku contested on the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

Later in 2011, he vied for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries against President Goodluck Jonathan and in 2015 he contested against Buhari at the general election and lost.

In 2019 and 2023, he was the PDP presidential candidate and lost the main elections.

In this report, Legit.ng looks at the reasons why Buhari may back Atiku in the 2027 election.

1) Northern alliance

Atiku's recent visits to past Nigerian presidents from the north are most likely part of a plot to unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 poll.

Politically, the North is unarguably the most powerful region in Nigeria. It is the premise on which the amalgamation of Nigeria was founded. The North was to have political power while the South had economic/commercial power. Thus each divide (North/South) have found a way to consciously or unconsciously perpetuate this over the years.

Atiku had in the last three weeks visited former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Buhari.

The series of visits by Atiku had political undertones, as it was the commencement of a plot to remove Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

2) Tinubu’s govt blame game

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu's government had faulted Buhari for the state of the nation, particularly the current economic crisis.

A former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole (now a senator representing Edo North senatorial district), is also of the view that Nigerians are currently suffering from what he described as “reckless policies” of former President Buhari.

Oshiomhole, who spoke in an interview with a television station, said the current hardship being witnessed under the current administration was the long-term consequences of policies of Buhari’s administration.

Some supporters of the Tinubu administration like the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II and pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, have also blamed Buhari for the country's current woes.

This would not sit well with him (Buhari) and his staunch supporters.

3) Tinubu’s seeming lack of confidence in Buhari's appointees

On June 19, 2023, President Tinubu fired all service chiefs appointed by his predecessor.

Other influential principal officers who served under the Buhari administration disengaged by President Tinubu include Godwin Emefiele, Abdulrasheed Bawa, Babagana Monguno, and Lauretta Onochie.

Atiku's ally speaks on why ex-VP visited Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that a close associate of Atiku revealed why the 77-year-old visited Buhari.

The source said that though the two leaders belong to different political parties, they discussed the 2023 and 2027 presidential elections and the country's current economic challenges.

