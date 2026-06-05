Ekiti state announces half - day holiday for PVC collection ahead of governorship election

Governor Oyebanji emphasises civic responsibility and voter participation in the upcoming election

PVC distribution ongoing until June 11 to enhance democratic engagement in Ekiti State

The Ekiti state government has announced a half-day public holiday on Friday, June 5, allowing civil and public servants to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) ahead of the upcoming governorship election.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji directed that workers should close by 12 noon to enable them participate in the ongoing PVC collection exercise organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), while those on essential duties are to remain at their posts.

Nigerian Governor Declares Half-Day Holiday

Source: Twitter

The directive was contained in a circular issued by the Office of the Head of Service and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Establishments and Service Matters, Mrs Janet Funke Ajibola, in Ado-Ekiti.

Government urges citizens to embrace civic responsibility

The state government said the decision was taken to encourage greater participation in the voter registration exercise and reduce the risk of eligible voters being disenfranchised.

Officials stressed the importance of the PVC as a key requirement for democratic participation, urging residents to take advantage of the window provided to complete the collection process.

“The Permanent Voters’ Card remains essential for exercising your civic rights, and citizens are encouraged to make themselves available during this period,” the government said.

PVC distribution ongoing across the state

According to the announcement, PVC distribution began on June 2 and will run until June 11 across registration areas and wards before moving to INEC local government offices.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting inclusive participation in the electoral process and strengthening democratic engagement across Ekiti State.

Source: Legit.ng