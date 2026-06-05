Breaking: Nigerian Governor Declares Half-Day Holiday
- Ekiti state announces half-day holiday for PVC collection ahead of governorship election
- Governor Oyebanji emphasises civic responsibility and voter participation in the upcoming election
- PVC distribution ongoing until June 11 to enhance democratic engagement in Ekiti State
The Ekiti state government has announced a half-day public holiday on Friday, June 5, allowing civil and public servants to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) ahead of the upcoming governorship election.
Governor Biodun Oyebanji directed that workers should close by 12 noon to enable them participate in the ongoing PVC collection exercise organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), while those on essential duties are to remain at their posts.
The directive was contained in a circular issued by the Office of the Head of Service and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Establishments and Service Matters, Mrs Janet Funke Ajibola, in Ado-Ekiti.
Government urges citizens to embrace civic responsibility
The state government said the decision was taken to encourage greater participation in the voter registration exercise and reduce the risk of eligible voters being disenfranchised.
Officials stressed the importance of the PVC as a key requirement for democratic participation, urging residents to take advantage of the window provided to complete the collection process.
“The Permanent Voters’ Card remains essential for exercising your civic rights, and citizens are encouraged to make themselves available during this period,” the government said.
PVC distribution ongoing across the state
According to the announcement, PVC distribution began on June 2 and will run until June 11 across registration areas and wards before moving to INEC local government offices.
The government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting inclusive participation in the electoral process and strengthening democratic engagement across Ekiti State.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944