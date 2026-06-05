A video showing who reportedly killed late actor James Handy surfaced online

The chilling footage captured the suspect moments after the fatal stabbing of the actor

The authorities have, however, begun investigating the motive behind the terrifying incident

Chilling doorbell footage has emerged showing the son of James Handy’s girlfriend casually leading police to the front lawn where he allegedly stabbed the veteran Hollywood actor to death.

Authorities say the terrifying 911 call that sparked the response came from 44‑year‑old Michael Gledhill, who lived with Handy and his mother at their Tarzana, California home.

Chilling footage shows suspect after actor James Handy’s murder. Credit: @jameshandy

Source: Instagram

“I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin,” Gledhill allegedly told dispatchers around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Responding officers discovered Handy, 81, unconscious in the front yard of his Erwin Street residence with a stab wound to the chest.

He was later rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Security footage obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles showed Gledhill walking calmly down the sidewalk, with bloody clothes discarded nearby.

Moments later, he returned to the house and flagged down officers, allegedly admitting he was the suspect they were looking for.

Police arrested Gledhill on suspicion of murder. He is being held on a $2 million bond. A motive remains unclear, though neighbours reported hearing arguments between Handy and Gledhill overnight.

See the video below:

One resident told reporters they believed Gledhill had been suffering from delusions before the attack.

Handy’s last credited screen role was in Cruise’s 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, where he played Jimmy the bartender. The actor also played Wilton Briggs in the horror comedy Arachnophobia (1991), Woolly in The Rocketeer (1992), the exterminator in Jumanji (1995) and the physician, billed as “Old Doctor,” who treats Hugh Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine in the superhero movie Logan (2017).

Hollywood veteran James Handy passes away at 81. Credit: @jameshandy

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian movie industry has again been thrown into mourning following reports that veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Okoye, popularly known as Energy, has passed away.

The heartbreaking development was announced on Thursday morning, May 28, 2026.

According to reports, the actor, who was also a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, died in the early hours of the day.

The first announcement surfaced on the late actor’s official Instagram page around 11 am.

A photo of Patrick Okoye was shared with a short but emotional caption.

“Rest in peace legend .”

The post immediately drew attention, with followers flooding the comment section as many struggled to come to terms with the report.

A later statement reportedly shared on Facebook brought further confirmation.

According to the release signed by the Head of the Department of Theatre and Film Studies, Dr Nkemakonam Aniukwu, the university community received the news with deep sadness.

The department described Patrick Okoye as a vibrant soul, a respected Nollywood figure, and an exceptional teacher whose impact reached far beyond lecture halls.

The statement noted that his passing had left behind a huge void among colleagues, students, and everyone privileged to know him.

Prayers were also offered for his family and loved ones as they navigate the painful moment.

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year.

Source: Legit.ng