Atiku Abubakar announced a coalition involving APC, PDP, Labour Party, and others aimed at unseating President Tinubu in the 2027 elections

The coalition forms amid increasing insecurity and dissatisfaction with the current administration, described by Atiku as incompetent

Amid early moves against Tinubu's re-election, the PDP was hit with major defections by senators, and high-profile figures from Delta state

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has revealed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and other political parties are in a coalition aimed at unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Atiku disclosed on Wednesday, May 14, in Abuja during a visit by stakeholders from Kogi East Senatorial District, led by former Kogi State Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba.

The former VP explained that the coalition formed by the various political parties was to present a united front to unseat the current administration led by President Tinubu, The Nigerian Tribune reported on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Atiku said:

“We have a coalition. All the major political parties are involved.

“In this coalition — the APC, PDP, Labour Party — all of us are involved. That is the way to go in confronting such an incompetent and inefficient government.”

Recall that former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, recently dumped the APC and is now aligning with the ongoing coalition plots as a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Similarly, a former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, also defected from the APC, citing broken promises and poor governance.

However, amidst coalition plots to unseat APC-led government in 2027, a wave of defections has hit the PDP, recently the defections of Delta state Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; his predecessor and Atiku’s running mate in 2023, Ifeanyi Okowa and the entire party structure in the state.

Likewise, several lawmakers at both chambers of the National Assembly recently defected from the PDP, aligning with the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Legit.ng reported that the three senators from Kebbi state, on Tuesday, officially dumped the PDP on the floor of the Senate, reducing the numbers of opposition senators to 30 in the Nigerian Senate.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Atiku Abubakar, El-Rufai and other opposition figures' recent visit to Muhammadu Buhari stirred fresh speculation about northern leaders' early moves against the ruling APC.

Ahead of the 2027 election, analysts shared their opinions about Buhari's influence, even as the APC chairman Abdullahi Ganduje affirmed that Atiku's moves would fail.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, disclosed the factor that would determine Buhari's endorsement of Atiku or Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidency.

