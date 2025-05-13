Three senators from Kebbi state have defected from PDP to APC, including Adamu Aliero, Yahaya Abdullahi, and Garba Maidoki

Kebbi state - In a significant political development, three senators from Kebbi state have officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection, which marks a substantial shift in the political landscape of the state, was announced on Tuesday, May 13, in a joint statement issued by the senators.

The defectors include Senator Adamu Aliero representing Kebbi Central, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi from Kebbi North Senatorial District, and Senator Garba Maidoki from Kebbi South Senatorial Zone, NTA reported.

Their move comes amid growing political tensions and shifting alliances in the run-up to the upcoming elections.

As at the time of filing this report, the full details behind the senators’ decision to leave the PDP have not been fully disclosed.

The defecting senators have long been influential in Kebbi state politics, and their shift to the APC is expected to have significant implications for both parties in the state.

