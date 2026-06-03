Former Greece international Marios Oikonomou has died at the age of 34 after a motorcycle accident

The ex-Bologna defender spent nine days in intensive care battling severe head injuries

Tributes poured in from former clubs across Greece and Italy following the heartbreaking news

Greek football has been thrown into mourning once again following the death of former international defender Marios Oikonomou, who passed away nine days after suffering devastating injuries in a motorcycle accident.

The former Bologna defender died at the age of 34 after spending more than a week in intensive care in his hometown of Ioannina, where doctors fought unsuccessfully to save his life.

Australia's Mathew Leckie in action with Greece's Marios Oikonomou during their international friendly football match in Sydney in June 2016. Photo by SAEED KHAN

Source: Getty Images

Oikonomou's passing comes only days after Greek football was left grieving another former international, making it a particularly painful period for the country's football community.

According to a report from Italian Radio and Television medium, Rai, the defender had been hospitalised since May 23 after a serious collision involving his motorcycle and a vehicle in Ioannina. The impact left him with severe traumatic brain injuries and required immediate medical intervention.

Despite intensive treatment and signs that doctors were preparing to assess his neurological condition more closely, the former footballer ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Career took him across Europe

Born in Ioannina, Oikonomou established himself as one of Greece's most recognisable defenders during a professional career that stretched across several European countries.

According to CNN Greece, the centre-back spent much of his playing career in Italy, where he made 74 appearances for Bologna, 64 for AEK Athens, 23 for PAS Giannina, 21 for Panetolikos and 20 for FC Copenhagen.

He also featured for SPAL, Bari and Cagliari during his career.

Marcelo Brozovic of Inter Milan in action against Marios Oikonomou of Bologna at San Siro in 2017. Photo by Marco Luzzani

Source: Getty Images

After making his name in Italy, he returned to Greece to represent AEK Athens before later continuing his career abroad with FC Copenhagen and Sampdoria.

Oikonomou eventually concluded his playing days at Panetolikos, retiring from professional football in 2024.

At the international level, he represented Greece on six occasions after receiving his first senior national team call-up in 2016.

Clubs rallied behind him after accident

News of Oikonomou's accident initially sparked an outpouring of support from former clubs and supporters.

Italian side Bologna were among the first to publicly express their concern as reports emerged that the defender was in critical condition.

The club posted an emotional message that read:

"Stay strong, Marios, we are all with you."

Rai News added that Greek authorities launched an investigation into the crash and appealed for witnesses to come forward as they attempted to establish exactly what happened.

AEK Athens, where Oikonomou spent two seasons between 2018 and 2020, also offered words of encouragement while he remained in hospital.

The Greek giants wrote:

"We hope that he can emerge victorious from the most difficult battle of his life."

Sadly, despite those hopes and the efforts of medical personnel, the former defender was unable to recover.

Emotional farewell from PAS Giannina

Perhaps the most touching tribute came from PAS Giannina, one of the clubs closest to Oikonomou's heart.

The club released a lengthy statement following confirmation of his death, paying tribute to both the footballer and the person they knew.

"Today, the PAS Giannina family is mourning. Marios Oikonomou, a man who earned the love and respect of all of us, has left us far too soon.

"We shared moments of joy, effort, and competition together. Always with a smile, always with kindness."

"To his loved ones, to our President and his father Giorgos Oikonomou, and to the entire family, we express our deepest support and most sincere condolences."

"His memory will remain alive in all of us. Marios, we will remember you with love. May his memory be eternal."

Death of another Greek

Legit.ng previously reported that former UEFA Champions League player and Greece international Paraskevas Antzas died at the age of 49 after a prolonged battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). His passing was confirmed on May 25, leaving the Greek football community in mourning.

Antzas enjoyed a professional career that spanned from 1995 to 2009 and spent his entire club career in Greece, becoming one of the country's most respected defenders before his retirement from the game.

Source: Legit.ng