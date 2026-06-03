Oyo State Police Command began an investigation into the kidnapping of Bayo Adelabu's sister and her twin children

The victims were abducted while on the school run in Ibadan on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, prompting an immediate police response

Police operatives have recovered the victims' vehicle and are conducting intensive investigations to locate them

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have commenced an investigation into the abduction of the younger sister of former Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, and her twin children.

Legit.ng reports that Adelabu’s sister and children were kidnapped in the early hours of Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in Ibadan.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, said all necessary resources had been deployed for the safe rescue of the victims and the arrest of the suspects.

As reported by The Punch, Ayanlade made this known in a statement issued after the kidnapping incident.

Adelabu’s media aide, Femi Awogboro, confirmed the abduction of the ex-minister's younger sister, Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul, alongside her twin sons, Peter and Paul.

“Mrs. John-Paul, aged 43, was reportedly abducted by gunmen at about 7:30 a.m. while on her way to drop her children at school in Ibadan. The abductors also forcefully took away her 12-year-old twin sons, who were with her at the time of the incident."

The police spokesperson said the command has recovered the victim’s vehicle from the scene of the incident.

“Following the report of the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, immediately directed the Divisional Police Officer, Challenge Division, alongside other tactical teams, to proceed to the scene where the victim’s vehicle was recovered and commence intensive investigations."

He disclosed that the police have deployed resources to ensure their safe return and arrest the criminals.

“Investigations are ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Ayanlade urged residents to remain calm, law-abiding, and cooperative by providing any useful information that may assist ongoing investigations.

Kidnapping: MURIC fires back at Oyo radio presenter

Recall that Muslim Rights Concern warned against the return of labelling and Islamic colouration of violent acts and terrorism by the Nigerian media.

MURIC specifically cautioned an Ibadan-based broadcaster who repeatedly described the kidnappers of Oriire Local Government schoolchildren as Islamic jihadists.

The broadcaster, Edmund Obilo, was said to have referred to the kidnappers as Islamic jihadists during his programme, State Affairs.

Makinde gives update on Oyo school abduction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Seyi Makinde gave updates on security efforts after the mass abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State.

Makinde said ongoing federal-state collaboration ensures coordinated operations for rescuing abducted victims.

The governor urged residents of the state to stay calm as authorities work tirelessly for the safe return of students and teachers.

Source: Legit.ng