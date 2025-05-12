In a wider consultation on how to address the wave of defections and the crisis rocking the PDP, governors elected on the party's platform invited former governors and other stakeholders to a meeting on Sunday, May 11, in Abuja

At the expanded meeting, the PDP leaders addressed key issues, including the upcoming national executive committee (NEC) meeting and the national elective convention

The PDP Governors Forum and former governors named former Senate President Bukola Saraki the head of a seven-member reconciliation committee

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) and former governors have named former Senate President Bukola Saraki as the head of a seven-member reconciliation committee.

The move comes amid a prolonged party crisis and as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election.

On Sunday, May 11, the PDP Governors' Forum held the 2025/5th meeting at the Conference Room, Bauchi state governor's lodge, Asoroko. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

As reported on Monday, May 12, by Blueprint, the PDP-GF chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, announced this while briefing newsmen after the forum’s crucial meeting with former governors on Sunday night, May 11, in the federal capital territory (FCT) Abuja.

Saraki also confirmed the development via his verified X (formerly Twitter) account.

He wrote:

"I just left a meeting of the PDP Governors Forum, attended by its serving and former governors, at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge. We had a fruitful deliberation on the party's present challenges and its future.

"The meeting was well attended. As part of the decisions taken to chart a way forward, the meeting set up a seven-man committee charged with preparing for a rancour-free NEC meeting scheduled for May 27th and the forthcoming national convention.

"The committee is headed by my humble self, and I will have the pleasure of working with my brothers - HE Dauda Lawal, HE Caleb Muftwang, and HE Peter Mba, governors of Zamfara, Plateau and Enugu States respectively. Other members are Sen. Seriake Dickson, Sen. Ibrahim Dankwambo, and former governor of Abia State, HE, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu.

"We hope to do our best in delivering on the assignment given to us."

PDP governors hold emergency meeting over the recent mass defections. Photo credit: @PDPGovOfficial

Wike joins PDP meeting

Meanwhile, the meeting had barely begun when the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, arrived at the meeting venue in his black G-Wagon, dressed in a black jalabiya and a white cap. Wike is an estranged member of the PDP.

The meeting was the first since one of the PDP governors, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state, dumped the opposition party for the ruling APC.

