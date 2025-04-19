Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the former vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has said President Tinubu should not seek re-election in 2027

The LP chieftain accused Tinubu of orchestrating a long-running pattern of political manipulation that culminated in an “electoral heist” in 2023

Baba-Ahmed also predicted a national shift toward democratic unity, with Nigerians rising to reject bad leadership

Abuja, FCT - Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the former vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has called on President Bola Tinubu to abandon any plans to seek re-election in 2027, saying the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is bound to lose.

Speaking on Prime Time, a political programme aired by Arise Television on Friday, April 18, Baba-Ahmed said Tinubu would do well to “throw in the towel” if he is truly the astute politician he is believed to be.

“I expect Tinubu to throw in the towel if he is that smart politician that he turns out to be,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed alleges electoral heist in 2023

The LP stalwart took a swipe at Tinubu’s political journey, alleging a long-running scheme to produce presidential candidates across election cycles, culminating in what he described as an “electoral heist” in 2023.

“He skipped 2007 and jokingly made Atiku (presidential) candidate, made Ribadu and somebody [else] in 2011, made Buhari in 2015, Buhari won, and then skipped 2019 and they stole 2023,” Baba-Ahmed alleged.

“If he is that smart, everything is there for him that he’s going to lose 2027.”

Opposition eyes 2027 victory

Baba-Ahmed predicted a shift in Nigeria’s political landscape, with citizens uniting to vote out what he termed “bad leadership.”

“I see APC losing this election. I see Nigerians somehow uniting, listening to what someone like me is saying that if you cannot practice this, democracy is not for you, and then Nigerians will decide to come out and practice democracy for the first time, and then bad leadership will begin to have no hiding place in Nigeria,” he predicted.

APC is a lie, says Baba-Ahmed

The LP chieftain also dismissed Tinubu’s ability to deliver on his campaign promises, claiming that the president would follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, whom he accused of failing to deliver on key issues like security, development, and anti-corruption.

“Buhari did not develop Nigeria, Buhari did not provide security, Buhari did not fight corruption. Neither will Tinubu ever do this,” he said, adding that the APC’s record showed it could not bring meaningful change.

Baba-Ahmed was the running mate to LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections. The party finished third behind the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

