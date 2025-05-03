Afenifere defends President Bola Tinubu’s right to complete his full two-term tenure, rejecting claims that his government is a "Yoruba government"

Afenifere, a leading pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, has issued a strong statement affirming that President Bola Tinubu should be allowed to complete his full eight-year, two-term tenure.

This comes on the heels of growing political manoeuvres and tribal sentiments aimed at denying the president a second term in office.

In a statement released on Friday, May 2, Abagun Kole Omololu, the National Organising Secretary of Afenifere, responded to critics who have sought to undermine the legitimacy of Tinubu’s presidency by labelling it as a “Yoruba government.”

Omololu vehemently rejected these claims, highlighting that the president was democratically elected by Nigerians of all ethnic backgrounds.

Afenifere throws weight on Tinubu’s legitimacy for 2027

Omololu made it clear that Afenifere would not tolerate the politicisation of ethnic identity in the ongoing political discourse, particularly regarding President Tinubu’s mandate.

The group, which has been a significant force in Yoruba politics, expressed unwavering support for the democratic process that led to Tinubu’s election in 2023.

“The idea that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government is a ‘Yoruba government’ is both dishonest and divisive. It is a vile act of tribal opportunism and sedition, and we reject it," Omololu said

He went on to argue that the President’s rise to power was the result of a democratic choice made by Nigerians across various backgrounds, not a tribal inheritance.

He also drew parallels to the presidency of Muhammadu Buhari, pointing out that when Buhari served two terms as President, no one labelled his administration as a “Fulani government.”

Omololu emphasised that the same principle of fairness and national unity should apply to Tinubu, The Cable reported.

Afenifere on unity over tribal sentiments

The statement highlighted the dangerous rhetoric that has been growing in some quarters, seeking to politicise ethnic identity for political gain.

Afenifere expressed concern that such actions could lead to division and instability, particularly in the context of the upcoming 2027 elections, Vanguard reported.

Omololu warned that any attempt to sabotage his presidency based on ethnic labels would be a “game of Russian roulette with our national destiny.”

Group calls for national unity and fairness

Afenifere reiterated the need for a collective approach to governance, one that transcends tribal affiliations and focuses on the welfare of all Nigerians.

“Let it be said, plainly and without ambiguity. President Bola Tinubu’s government is not a Yoruba government. It is a Nigerian government. And he shall serve his full term as mandated by the Constitution and the good people of this country," Omololu concluded.

