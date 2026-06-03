Brighton are in advanced talks to sign Nigerian winger Zadok Yohanna from Swedish side AIK this summer

The Premier League club have reportedly moved ahead of Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen in the race

AIK could receive a record-breaking transfer fee for the talented Nigerian winger if the deal is completed

Brighton and Hove Albion are closing in on one of the most exciting young talents in European football after moving ahead of Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen in the race to sign Nigerian winger Zadok Yohanna.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in Sweden following a remarkable rise at AIK.

Premier League club Brighton have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Nigerian winger Zadok Yohanna.ahead of a potential transfer. Photo by Michael Campabella

Source: Getty Images

Less than a year after leaving Ikon Allah Football Academy in Kaduna, Yohanna is now on the verge of securing a move that could become one of the biggest transfers involving a Nigerian teenager in recent years.

According to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg on X (formerly Twitter), Brighton have already reached a verbal agreement with the player and are now working to finalise terms with AIK.

The Premier League side reportedly view Yohanna as one of their priority targets this summer and are optimistic that a deal can be completed soon.

Brighton gain advantage over European giants

Interest in Yohanna has been growing rapidly across Europe as several top clubs have tracked the teenager's progress since his breakthrough season in Sweden.

Zadok Yohanna was on the radar of Real Madrid after scoring five goals and providing four assists in 18 games for AIK. Photo by Michael Campanella

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports transfer centre, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Rennes, Slavia Prague, and even Spanish giants Real Madrid have all been linked with the winger over the past few months.

However, Brighton appear to have won the race thanks to their long-standing reputation for developing young players.

The Seagulls have built a strong record of identifying emerging talents before they become global stars.

Players such as Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Yves Bissouma all arrived at the club with potential and later became highly sought-after names in world football.

That development pathway is believed to have played a major role in convincing Yohanna that Brighton could be the ideal next step in his career.

AIK set for historic transfer windfall

Negotiations between Brighton and AIK remain ongoing, but confidence is growing that an agreement can be reached.

The Swedish club are reportedly demanding around £20 million for the Nigerian winger.

If completed, the transfer would rank among the biggest sales in the history of Swedish football and could surpass previous records involving Allsvenskan players.

AIK publicly confirmed that discussions regarding Yohanna's future are taking place, underlining the seriousness of the negotiations.

RB Leipzig are believed to have withdrawn from the race due to the financial demands involved, leaving Brighton in a commanding position.

For AIK, the deal would represent an extraordinary return on a player who arrived less than a year ago and quickly transformed into one of the league's most exciting young stars.

From Kaduna to the Premier League

Yohanna's rise has been nothing short of remarkable.

The winger has scored five goals and provided four assists in 18 appearances this season, earning widespread praise for his creativity and confidence in one-on-one situations.

His performances attracted the attention of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, who included him in Nigeria's squad plans for the Unity Cup.

However, AIK decided against releasing the teenager amid injury concerns and ongoing transfer negotiations.

That decision now appears increasingly justified as the club edges closer to a potentially record-breaking sale.

Should the move be completed, Yohanna will become the latest Nigerian to wear Brighton colours, following in the footsteps of Leon Balogun, Ade Akinbiyi, and Emeka Ifejiagwa.

For a teenager who was playing academy football in Kaduna not long ago, the journey toward the Premier League is moving at remarkable speed.

French club to battle for Zadok

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zadok Yohanna is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after young players in European football after French club Stade Rennais reportedly joined the race to sign the AIK winger.

The 18-year-old attacker has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Sweden and is now attracting serious attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Source: Legit.ng