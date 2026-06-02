Afrobeats star Wizkid’s son Boluwatife delivered an inspiring speech at a TEDx event in Lagos

A viral video from the event sparked praise for his confidence and stage presence

Fans and netizens who listened to Bolu’s speech spoke about how bright his future was

Afrobeats star Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun, popularly known as Champz, has set social media abuzz after a video of him delivering a poised and articulate speech at a TEDx event surfaced online.

The presentation took place at TEDxGrange School, Lagos, during a Children’s Day celebration themed “The Edge of Possible.”

Social media reacts as Wizkid’s son delivers TED Talk at a young age. Credit: @tifebalogun, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The student-led programme brought together young voices to share ideas on confidence, creativity, resilience, and personal growth.

In the now-viral clip posted on his Instagram page, Boluwatife is seen standing confidently before his peers, speaking with calm assurance as he reflected on fear, determination, and self-belief. His words resonated deeply, not only for their meaning but also for his composure and stage presence at such a young age.

“What is the impossible? We call something impossible because it has never been done before. God is always by my side. Before I came up here, I was praying to myself, ‘God, please give me the confidence to overcome the nervousness I am facing,’” he said.

He continued, “I am going to make the impossible possible. Who are you to tell me I won’t succeed? Rome was not built in a day; don’t expect all your dreams to be achieved at once. You have to be ready to take losses because in life, not everything goes according to plan. And when you take a loss, you plan how to get back up and come back stronger.”

Since the video began circulating, it has drawn widespread praise from fans and observers alike. Many commended his clarity of thought, confidence, and maturity, while others highlighted the values reflected in his delivery, crediting his upbringing and support system.

The moment has further intensified public interest in the young Balogun, whose occasional online appearances continue to attract attention despite Wizkid’s preference for keeping family life private.

Watch him speak below:

Netizens react to Wizkid’s son's speech

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gentility_69 said:

"I give all credit to his mother 🙌🙌 she's the pillar behind this 💯💯."

sparklesdammy said:

"You people should be putting Shola’s picture too na Shola train the child no be Wizkid."

tuminajfashionempire said:

"Lion 🦁 no Dey born goat 🐐 Keep it up young man 😍😍 You’re already there 🙌🙌🙌🙌."

heismantii said:

"I first run go check him papa page. Omo @wizkidayo has won for life mhen🔥👏❤️❤️❤️ . Ayo jr still dy o. Zion and AJ still dy o . Morayo dey o. Kai. .. see blessings, Man is blessed for real."

pulchritude_pulchear said:

"True son of his father ❤️."

Wizkid’s son earns praise online for accomplishing this at such a young age. Credit: @tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

Man claims to be Wizkid's father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video captured a man in church introducing his real father to the congregation as they all reacted to it.

In the clip, the man claimed that his son is a billionaire and revealed that his name is Wizkid while speaking about the singer’s late mother.

Source: Legit.ng