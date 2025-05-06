Elder statesman Alhaji Tanko Yakassai has cited some reasons the Northern region needs to align with other regions ahead of the 2027 election

Amid coalition talks by Atiku Abubakar's camp and early moves by the north to unseat Bola Tinubu, Yakassai noted that the stakeholders would decide who becomes Nigeria's next leader

Also, the national publicity secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Prof. Tukur Mohammed Baba, in an interview asserted that regional voting cannot ascertain Nigeria's next president

Amid early moves and coalition talks by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election, elder statesman Alhaji Tanko Yakassai has said the North alone cannot determine who emerges as president in 2027.

2027 presidency: Stakeholderss will decide - Yakassai

This came as the League of Northern Democrats, on Monday, May 5, insisted that the mission of the group is not to seize power but to fix the country.

Recall that former presidential aide, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, recently declared that no politician can win the Nigerian presidency without support from the Northern region, ahead of the 2027 election.

However, Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to late President Shehu Shagari and founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), who spoke with Vanguard, noted that neither the North nor the South could determine who emerges Nigeria’s president.

Yakassai said:

“The presidential election is a national affair. Any presidential election is a national issue, the North alone cannot determine who becomes President; the South alone cannot make it. The South and North must come together with a formidable candidate to get it done.”

Buttressing his earlier point, Yakasai declared that though the North plays a critical role in the emergence of a president, it cannot make the decision alone.

The elder statesman said:

“Like I said, the North alone cannot decide who becomes President in 2027 but it will play a very important role because of its numbers. Of course, other factors will make it possible for a presidential candidate to emerge and win elections in this country. Those factors include acceptability and support by the stakeholders.”

Pan-regional spread of support needed - Prof. Tukur Mohammed Baba

Also, in an interview with Vanguard on Monday, the national publicity secretary of the ACF, Prof. Tukur Mohammed Baba, said the forum had no control over who would win the presidential election.

He noted that no one could be president on the basis of regional voting alone.

Tukur Mohammed Baba said:

“ACF as an organisation has no control over that. But we do know that no one can be president on the basis solely of regional voting alone, as the constitutional requirements require what is essentially a pan-regional spread of support at some minimum level.”

