Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has knocked his immediate past predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, for joining the opposition in a plot to remove President Bola Tinubu in 2027

El-Rufai alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, called for united opposition recently to remove President Tinubu

But Governor Sani questioned the intention of the opposition, adding that they were recently in power and challenged them to bring their records forward

Uba Sani, the governor of Kaduna state, has taken a swipe at his predecessor and the immediate past governor of Nasir El-Rufai and others, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former River Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Sani, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, took a swipe at the opposition over their recent alleged plan of coalition to remove President Bola Tinubu from office in the 2027 general election.

El-Rufai, Ariku Amaechi on Remvoving Tinubu in 2027

On Monday, January 27, former Governor El-Rufai was said to have tackled the APC, saying the party has abandoned its founding principles and now strengthened poor leadership.

El-Rufai, alongside Atiku and Amaechi, had commented on the growing democracy in Nigeria at the conference, they recommended that all opposition parties should unite and form a strong front against the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 general election.

The conference also maintained that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should allow new political parties to be registered as contained in the constitution.

The National Conference was organised by a group of civil society organisations, which included the National Peace Committee, the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development, Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WfD), Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), and Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA).

Governor Sani speaks on Tinubu in 2027

Reacting to the recommendations of the opposition members, Governor Sani said all the opposition cannot match President Tinubu when it comes to upholding the principle of democracy, adding that they were only gathering together to be in power and not in the interest of Nigerians.

The governor stated that all the opposition politicians were in power two years ago, and then asked what they did when they were in power. He stressed that they were fighting President Tinubu not because they had something better than what he was doing but because they were no longer in power.

Governor Sani's comment reads in part:

“Most of these politicians that came out and say they are coming as a coalition, they are politicians that were in government only less than two years ago. What did they do when they were in government? They were only fighting for power, not because they could do anything better."

