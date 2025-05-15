Three lawmakers: Oluwole Oke (PDP) and Kabiru Rumrum, Sani Abdullahi (NNPP) have officially defected to the APC

Their defections bring the total number of lawmakers switching parties since the 10th National Assembly began to 30, with 27 joining the APC

The moves strengthen APC’s hold in the National Assembly, reflecting its growing dominance over opposition parties

Three opposition members of the House of Representatives formally announced their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday during plenary.

Lawmakers defect from PDP and NNPP

The defectors include Oluwole Oke from Osun State, who left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Kabiru Hassan Rumrum and Sani Abdullahi, both from Kano State, who departed from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Rumrum had earlier declared his resignation from the NNPP and return to the APC during a meeting with the party’s National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Punch reported.

Likewise, Oke had previously announced his exit from the PDP in Osun State and his decision to join the APC.

Speaker announces defections during plenary

The defections were formally announced by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen during Thursday’s plenary session.

This latest move raises the total number of lawmakers who have switched parties since the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly to 30.

Of these 30 defectors, 27 have joined the APC from opposition parties including the PDP, Labour Party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the NNPP.

APC continues to consolidate majority in National Assembly

The recent defections highlight the growing dominance of the APC in the National Assembly, reinforcing the party’s position ahead of key legislative activities, Vanguard reported.

The trend signals a consolidation of political power by the ruling party as it gears up to advance its agenda in the current session.

PDP senators agree to join APC after meeting Tinubu

Prevously, Legit.ng reported that three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senators from Kebbi state have agreed to dump their party and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senators involved in the defection are Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South).

The decision followed hours of meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa on Friday, May 9. Among those present at the meeting were the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, Kebbi state governor, Nasir Idris; Sokoto state governor, Ahmad Aliyu; and the minister of budget and economic planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu.

