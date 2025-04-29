PDP has initiated a fresh legal action against Governor Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire PDP structure in Delta state following their defection to APC

The party directed its legal adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, to prepare legal processes to ensure Oborevwori, Okowa, and other defectors are sued

PDP has appointed Emma Ogidi to take over the leadership of the party in Delta state and restructure its ranks following the mass defection

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has instructed its legal adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, to prepare legal processes to take the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state, his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire PDP structure in Delta to court for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP to sue Governor Oborevwori, Okowa over defection to APC

PDP to drag Oborevwori, Okowa, others to court over defection. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

The party arrived at this decision after the first meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC), for the year.

Speaking on the development, the party's acting national chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, explained that the party was prepared to challenge the defection legally to reclaim its mandate, as the officials were initially elected under the platform of the PDP.

The chairman further disclosed that the party has tasked Emma Ogidi, the caretaker chairman for the South-South zone, with taking over the leadership structure of the PDP in Delta state.

As reported by Vanguard on Tuesday, April 29, Ogidi is also to search for new party leaders, while disregarding the existing leadership under Chief Dan Orbih.

Oborevwori, Okowa collapse PDP structure into APC

PDP to drag Oborevwori, Okowa, others to court over defection to APC. Photo credit: Delta state government, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported that Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta state, dumped the leading opposition party, PDP.

The governor joined the APC alongside his predecessor and PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa.

On Monday, April 28, Okowa and other defectors were formally welcomed into the APC at an event attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima and other top party leaders.

Read more about Okowa, Delta gov's defections here:

Okowa fires back at Saraki, defends move to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that earlier Ifeanyi Okowa has lambasted ex-Senate president Bukola Saraki for questioning his move to the ruling APC.

In an interview on Tuesday, Okowa, a former governor of Delta state and Atiku's running mate in the 2023 elections, stated that Saraki lacked the "moral authority" to criticise his defection.

Saraki earlier condemned Okowa and Governor Oborevwori’s defection, calling it a "collapse of leadership values and noted that the PDP will be repositioned.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng