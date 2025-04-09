A short clip from 2Baba's lover and Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, introducing herself during plenary at the House of Assembly has surfaced

Natasha Osawaru caused a stir with how she included 2Baba's surname in her self-introduction

This is coming a few days after Natasha Osawaru lost her principal position in the Edo State House of Assembly

Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, who is the new lover of singer Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba has caused a stir with the way she introduced her self during a plenary at the state House of Assembly.

The short clip which surfaced online captured the moment Natasha while she was about to addressed her fellow lawmakers, introduced herself.

However, the inclusion of 2Baba's surname to her name ignited reactions.

“My name is Hon Natasha Irobosa Osaworu nee Idibia," Natasha said amid cheers from her colleagues in the background.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Natasha also included 2Baba's surname on her Instagram bio to confirm her relationship with the singer, as well as sparking marriage rumours.

This was after 2Baba's estranged wife, actress Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, dropped the singer's surname.

Natasha's presence at the Edo State House of Assembly also comes after she was removed as minority leader.

She lost her principal spot in the house alongside Charity Aiguobarueghian, the Majority Leader.

Watch video showing the moment Natasha Osawaru introduced herself during plenary:

Reactions trail Natasha's self -introduction

Several netizens criticised Natasha for not knowing the reason why "Nee" was included in only maiden names. Others chose to mock the lawmaker. Read some of the comments Legit.ng compiled below:

___olajumokeagbeke said:

"Nee? Na idibia papa born m? Abi she no sabi the meaning of Nee."

sandymodiva reacted:

"Nee as how? Is her father’s name Idibia? Where are the people that elected this one to represent them."

ronnie_lesh_ said:

"Does she know what nee idibia means ??"

ilobimeme reacted:

"I’m ready to be abnormal cos it’s obvious normal people will never make history."

phenomenalgift said:

"How can her nee be Idibia? Is nee no longer a married woman’s maiden name?"

aprill_touch wrote:

"Na that Nee idibia go kee you there no be only Nee na not."

soyoufoundvee_ said:

"An unintelligent woman!! Clap for yourself. You don’t know the meaning of “Nee?” And why is she always restless self? A whole Honourable, not coordinated."

edithifeyinwafentzy said:

"I thought they said this lady is intelligent? Why didn’t she kw the meaning of Nee?"

adoseof1mole wrote:

"Does she even know what they use “Nee” for help me tell aunty nee is used for a maiden name. That name is really sharking her."

layortybat said:

"So na desame papa born 2face and 8faces nd dey re still dey knack una sef wonder shall never end."

2Baba makes appearance with Natasha

In another report via Legit.ng, 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced after a photo emerged on social media.

The singer and Natasha were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

