An arts student who wrote the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has made her result public after checking it via SMS

The student admitted that she was overjoyed as soon as she saw her UTME result, as it was what she manifested that came to pass

So far, JAMB has released over 1.89 million results for candidates who took the examinations from April 16th to 18th, with more to be out

Mary, an arts student, has celebrated herself on TikTok owing to her performance in the 2026 UTME.

The young lady posted her UTME result after checking it via SMS, and could not contain her joy.

An arts student rejoices over her 2026 UTME result. Photo Credit: @maemae_750, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

Arts student's UTME result

In a TikTok video shared on April 19, Mary danced excitedly, with a screenshot of her UTME result on her screen.

According to Mary, she was very happy when she saw her result, adding that it was what she manifested that became a reality.

"Immediately I saw my result I was so happy Omo finally #jambite #jamb #2026.

"#fyp i manifested my result and I got it ooh," Mary wrote.

Mary scored 49 in English language, 47 in economics, 56 in government, and 54 in Christian Religious Studies (CRS), bringing her aggregate to 206.

Internet users were divided over how she celebrated her performance, with some sending her congratulatory messages.

An arts student has made public her 2026 UTME result. Photo Credit: @maemae_750

Source: TikTok

See her UTME result in the TikTok video below:

UTME 2026: Lady's result stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the JAMB candidate's result below:

A M E E R A H 💅🌸❤️ said:

"Congratulations 🍾. I claim it for myself too."

_ 😊lย๓เภ🫠tгєรєץ💞 said:

"Same score with me, dear."

I am blessed 🙏 said:

"Congratulations, Asa. I tap from ur result."

🌬𝐲𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐟𝐢𝐬𝐡defender said:

"Omo, since on Thursday now I write my results never come out."

Ola Mide said:

"Me get 207 last year dey no give me admission."

👹✨️ƐBUBƐ~CHŮKẄŮ🥷💨 said:

"I’m still looking forward to checking my own also, I sat for the exams today."

ℙë𝕣𝕣𝕪 𝕁𝕙ä𝕪 said:

"As I check my result like this, joy full body."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who checked his UTME result had raised an alarm after receiving an unexpected text message from JAMB.

Law aspirant weeps over her UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a law aspirant had broken down in tears after seeing her 2026 UTME result.

The law aspirant revealed that she was one of the candidates who wrote the UTME examination on April 16. According to the young lady, she scored 267 in the UTME, which fell below her law cutoff mark of 297. She admitted that she is disappointed in herself for scoring below the cutoff mark.

However, she has vowed to study harder for her West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO) as she is determined to still study law this year, despite her UTME result. Social media users have reacted to the law hopeful's UTME result.

Source: Legit.ng