State House, Abuja - On Monday, April 28, the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) including Vice President Kashim Shettima stormed Delta state Asaba to officially welcome Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and the PDP structure into the party.

Tinubu declares Oborevwori, Okowa's defection as ‘political tsunami’

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Shettima, said a political tsunami that saw Governor Oborevwori, his predecessor, Okowa, and other PDP stalwarts in the state defect to the APC, has never happened in the country.

Tinubu spoke after former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai, who recently dumped the APC for SDP, said that the defection of top politicians to the APC was overrated.

Legit.ng reported that Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta state, dumped the leading opposition party, PDP, and defected to the ruling APC.

The governor joined the APC alongside his predecessor and PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa.

On Monday, April 28, Okowa and other defectors were formally welcomed into the APC at an event attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima and other top party leaders.

Tinubu reacts as Delta gov, Okowa, collapse PDP structure

Reacting to the development, Tinubu said:

“What can be greater than the promise of this day? This is a political tsunami of unimaginable proportions that has never happened in the history of the South-South and this country.

“A political tsunami of this proportion, where all the members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly are in the APC, has never happened.

“So many members of the House of Representatives, the governor, his entire cabinet and 500 councillors across the 25 local government areas of this great state. What testimony do you have greater than this?”

As reported by Vanguard, Tinubu commended the immediate past governor of Delta state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for the “wonderful” relationship that existed between him and his successor, describing him as a great leader.

Defections: PDP calls emergency meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Working Committee of the PDP has scheduled an emergency meeting to address the wave of defections weakening the party.

In recent days, the PDP has been hit by key defections, which include Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, former governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire PDP structure in the state switching to the APC.

Interestingly, acting national chairman Umar Damagum is faced with mounting criticism as the internal crisis continues to destabilise the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections.

