The Supreme Court has thrown out the application to stay execution of the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which led to the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to derecognise the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The decision of the Supreme Court to dismiss the application was followed by the withdrawal of the application by Jibril Okutekpa, the counsel to Mark, a former Senate president.

ADC Crisis: Supreme Court dismisses stay of execution application by David Mark Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Arise TV reported that Okutekpa had told the five-member Supreme Court panel, headed by Justice Lawal Garba, that the interpretation of the Court of Appeal judgment by INEC on March 12 made the ADC not have a leader. He added that the order for the parties to maintain the 'status quo antebellum' was the reason for the leadership vacuum in the party.

He then urged the court to take immediate action because of the time constraints ahead of the 202y general elections. The Supreme Court then gave procedural directions to fast-track the process, which included the time for filing briefs and responses because of the time sensitivity of the matter ahead of the next cycle of polls. The substantive hearing of the matter was then scheduled for Tuesday, April 22.

However, Nigerians have started reacting to the court decision on the development. Below are some of their comments:

PragmaticDB criticised Mark and his supporters:

"David Mark supporters and sympathisers are all over the place arguing that the Court of Appeal ruling means he should be recognised. Why, then, are his lawyers applying for a stay of execution instead of asserting that INEC erred in implementing the judgment? Confused coalition."

Victor Olayinka faulted the lawyer:

"A SAN that filled a stay of execution was still the same as that applied to withdraw it because of time constraints. Was it that when he was filing it just last week, he didn't remember that time is almost against them? These are technical issues that you don't blame the ruling party for."

Abbey criticised the lawyer:

"The learned silk knew the outcome before filing. All is to give hope to his clients, just like first aid, always reassure the patient. They all know what they are doing."

Nonyelu Nkwuaku commended the lawyer:

"It's good and wise that Okutepa SAN withdrew the application for "stay of execution", because ADC are still enjoying the "status quo ante bellum" issued by the Court of Appeal. It's on this order of CA that ADC is doing their convention today. So Okutepa is wise and smart."

See the video of the court on X here:

Source: Legit.ng