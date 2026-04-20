There is a surface material that looks better than marble, outlasts granite, and handles Nigerian floors, walls and kitchens without flinching. It does not stain. It does not scratch easily. It does not need sealing. Ever. And until recently, you could not get it in Nigeria.

The premium stone that never stains or scratches and needs no sealing

Source: UGC

That has changed. MoreRoom Stones now supplies premium Sintered stone Nationwide in Nigeria, just like their extensions in the USA, UAE, Russia, China, Mexico, Senegal and several other countries. The material is called sintered stone. And by the time you finish reading this, you will understand why architects, home owners, interior designers, and developers across Lagos and Abuja are making it their first choice.

What Is Sintered Stone and Why Does It Matter?

Sintered stone is made by taking natural minerals, grinding them into fine powder, and compressing them under enormous heat and pressure. The temperature involved is around 1,200 degrees Celsius. That is roughly the heat of volcanic lava.

What comes out the other end is a surface so dense it has no pores at all. Nothing gets in. Not oil, not water, not acid, not bacteria. The result looks like the most expensive marble you have ever seen, but it performs in ways marble simply cannot. It is not a trend. It is a genuine advancement in surface technology.

Why Marble, Granite, and Quartz Will Go Out of Fashion

Most Nigerian homes are finished with marble, granite, or quartz. Each one has a real problem that nobody tells you about at the point of purchase. Marble is porous. Turmeric and other kitchen ingredients soak into it. Soups and stews leave marks. Lemon juice etches the surface permanently. People spend years trying to maintain marble and slowly watch it lose its beauty.

Granite is tougher but still needs resealing every year or two. Miss a cycle, and it begins absorbing stains and odours. Quartz is held together with resins that cannot handle extreme heat. Place a hot pot on a quartz countertop, and the surface discolours. In a Nigerian kitchen where serious cooking happens daily, that is a serious problem. Sintered stone has none of these weaknesses.

What Sintered Stone Actually Does in Real Life

It handles hot pots directly off the gas cooker without any damage. The surface was manufactured at 1,200 degrees Celsius, so no cooking heat will affect it. Spills of any kind are wiped off with a damp cloth. Palm oil, red wine, bleach. Nothing soaks in because there are no pores to soak into.

It does not fade in sunlight, which makes it equally suitable for outdoor terraces, pool surrounds, and building facades. The colour is baked into the material, not printed on the surface. It resists scratching at a level that surprises most people. A standard kitchen knife is softer than the surface. The knife goes blunt before the stone gets a scratch.

And it never needs sealing. Not once. Warm water and a cloth are the full maintenance requirements for the life of the material.

Where You Can Use It

Sintered stone works on almost every surface in a building. Kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, shower walls, interior floors, feature walls, exterior cladding, pool surrounds, and outdoor terraces. One material, every surface, zero maintenance headache. This is why developers and architects love it. You can use the same material across an entire property and create a seamless, consistent finish that holds up for decades.

MoreRoom Stones is not just another tile supplier. They have been bringing cutting-edge innovation and modern solutions to limitations in flooring materials for over 25 years.

Over two decades of innovation come with something valuable: genuine expertise. Their team understands the material, can advise on the right product for each application, and can work with homeowners, architects, and developers at every scale, from a single kitchen renovation to a large commercial project.

If you are finishing a home, fitting out an office, or developing a property in Nigeria, the conversation starts with MoreRoom Stones.

Contact MoreRoom Stones to see the full collection and get expert advice for your specific project.

(SPONSORED)

Source: Legit.ng