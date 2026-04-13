Professor Senator Iyabo Obasanjo has suspended her Ogun state governorship ambition for the 2027 election

Senator Solomon Adeola was endorsed as All Progressives Congress (APC)'s consensus candidate for the upcoming election

Obasanjo expressed her gratitude to her supporters during her gubernatorial nomination process for the 2027 goubernatorial election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abeokuota, Ogun State - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s daughter, Iyabo, has suspended her aspiration to contest the Ogun state governorship election in 2027.

Obasanjo attributed her decision to Senator Solomon Adeola’s endorsement as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Dapo Abiodun named Senator Solomon Adeola as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for 2027 gubernatorial election in Ogun state.

As reported by TheCable, Obasanjo made this known in a statement issued on Monday, April 13, 2026.

“I congratulate him and wish him every success. I also thank the state and national leaders of our great party for the opportunity to participate in the nomination process.

“Based on these developments, I have decided to suspend my gubernatorial aspiration.”

The former senator expressed gratitude to her supporters for the “unwavering trust” they reposed throughout the period.

Senator Obasanjo had earlier formally declared her intention to contest Ogun state governorship election in 2027 under the ruling APC.

The foremr federal lawmaker expressed strong confidence in her chances, disclosing her decision to return to active politics after years in academia.

She also spoke on many political issues in the state, adding that she remains optimistic about securing both the party ticket and victory at the polls.

Iyabo Obasanjo visits Tinubu

Recall that Senator Obasanjo discussed leadership and development during her meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Obasanjo emphasizes her commitment to transforming Ogun State's economy and addressing local challenges.

The former senator highlights the importance of education, healthcare, and youth employment in her gubernatorial ambition.

2027 election: Ogun monarch backs Obasanjo's daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Senator Obasanjo’s ambition to contest the 2027 Ogun State governorship has drawn attention after a private visit to the palace of Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom. T

he monarch affirmed that her bid is a constitutional right and praised her professional and political pedigree.

He also urged greater inclusion of women in leadership, citing Ogun’s history of producing accomplished female figures.

Source: Legit.ng