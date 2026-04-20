Afreximbank has opened applications for its 2027 Internship Programme for young Africans

Selected candidates will receive hands-on exposure to trade finance operations and a monthly tax-free stipend

Interested applicants must meet specific eligibility requirements, including academic enrolment and age criteria

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

Applications are now open for the 2027 African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Internship Programme, aimed at developing young Africans’ understanding of trade finance and the Bank’s operations across the continent.

The programme is designed to give students practical exposure to African trade, structured finance, and development finance while allowing them to contribute fresh ideas to the Bank’s operations.

Afreximbank to train future leaders through 2027 internship initiative Photo: Bank

Source: Getty Images

Afreximbank said:

“By offering good students a chance for an internship with the Group, it is expected that students will leave with a better knowledge of the Afreximbank Group mandate and operating model, which they will put to use as they develop their careers.”

The African Export-Import Bank is a multilateral financial institution established to promote and finance trade across Africa. The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, with offices across several African countries and the Caribbean.

Eligibility for Afreximbank Internship Programme

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must be enrolled in full-time undergraduate or postgraduate studies

Preferred fields include economics, finance, business, law, engineering, sciences, and related disciplines

Must be nationals of Afreximbank member states, students of African descent in the diaspora, or non-African students with an ,interest in Africa’s transformation

Must be aged between 20 and 32 years

Must be fluent in English or French (knowledge of Arabic or Portuguese is an added advantage)

Children of Afreximbank staff are not eligible

Programme benefits

Successful interns will receive:

Monthly tax-free stipend of USD 1,000

Housing allowance of USD 500 for relocating interns

Return airfare to internship location (based on policy)

One-week hotel accommodation during induction

Visa support. where applicable

Students urged to apply for Afreximbank global internship programme Photo: Mahs

Source: Getty Images

Programme details

Interns will:

Be attached to departments across Afreximbank Group entities

Receive mentorship and structured induction training

Rotate across value chain departments during the internship

Work physically at Afreximbank offices (not virtual)

Submit a report at the end of the programme

The internship runs for up to six months and is offered twice a year, in January and June.

Application requirements

Applicants must submit:

Application letter

Updated CV

Valid passport

Academic certificates

Institutional recommendation letter

Statement of intent (maximum one page)

How to apply

Interested candidates are required to complete the online application form and submit all required documents via Afreximbank’s official website.

Application link below.

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Source: Legit.ng