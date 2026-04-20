Afreximbank Announces Internship Opportunities, Visa Support, To Pay $1000
- Afreximbank has opened applications for its 2027 Internship Programme for young Africans
- Selected candidates will receive hands-on exposure to trade finance operations and a monthly tax-free stipend
- Interested applicants must meet specific eligibility requirements, including academic enrolment and age criteria
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.
Applications are now open for the 2027 African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Internship Programme, aimed at developing young Africans’ understanding of trade finance and the Bank’s operations across the continent.
The programme is designed to give students practical exposure to African trade, structured finance, and development finance while allowing them to contribute fresh ideas to the Bank’s operations.
“By offering good students a chance for an internship with the Group, it is expected that students will leave with a better knowledge of the Afreximbank Group mandate and operating model, which they will put to use as they develop their careers.”
The African Export-Import Bank is a multilateral financial institution established to promote and finance trade across Africa. The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, with offices across several African countries and the Caribbean.
Eligibility for Afreximbank Internship Programme
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Must be enrolled in full-time undergraduate or postgraduate studies
- Preferred fields include economics, finance, business, law, engineering, sciences, and related disciplines
- Must be nationals of Afreximbank member states, students of African descent in the diaspora, or non-African students with an ,interest in Africa’s transformation
- Must be aged between 20 and 32 years
- Must be fluent in English or French (knowledge of Arabic or Portuguese is an added advantage)
- Children of Afreximbank staff are not eligible
Programme benefits
Successful interns will receive:
- Monthly tax-free stipend of USD 1,000
- Housing allowance of USD 500 for relocating interns
- Return airfare to internship location (based on policy)
- One-week hotel accommodation during induction
- Visa support. where applicable
Programme details
Interns will:
- Be attached to departments across Afreximbank Group entities
- Receive mentorship and structured induction training
- Rotate across value chain departments during the internship
- Work physically at Afreximbank offices (not virtual)
- Submit a report at the end of the programme
The internship runs for up to six months and is offered twice a year, in January and June.
Application requirements
Applicants must submit:
- Application letter
- Updated CV
- Valid passport
- Academic certificates
- Institutional recommendation letter
- Statement of intent (maximum one page)
How to apply
Interested candidates are required to complete the online application form and submit all required documents via Afreximbank’s official website.
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Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.