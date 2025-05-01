Governor Monday Okpebholo has increased the minimum wage of Edo State workers from N70,000 to N75,000 as part of a broader welfare initiative

The announcement was made during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration, where he also outlined key employment reforms in education and healthcare

His administration has converted thousands of casual workers to permanent staff and pledged continued support to improve workers’ lives

Governor Monday Okpebholo has approved an increase in the minimum wage for Edo State workers, raising it from N70,000 to N75,000.

The announcement was made during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, where the governor praised the workforce for its dedication and resilience.

Edo governor stated that the increment is a gesture of gratitude to state workers. Photo credit: FB/Okpebholo

Source: Twitter

Okpebholo gives reason for increment

Speaking before a crowd of enthusiastic workers, Governor Okpebholo described the wage increase as a sincere gesture of appreciation.

“It’s our way of saying thank you, Edo workers. We believe this will make a real difference, and in return, we count on your renewed dedication as we build a better Edo together,” he said.

The governor highlighted several efforts his administration has undertaken to enhance the well-being of public servants.

Among these is the conversion of over 1,000 casual cleaners to permanent staff in the state’s civil service—an initiative aimed at improving job security and long-term stability for workers previously without assurance of continued employment.

Education and healthcare have also seen renewed attention under Okpebholo's leadership.

The administration recruited 500 new teachers to ease the burden in public classrooms and is currently assessing the status of over 3,000 casual teachers for potential integration into the formal workforce.

Hundreds recruited to bolster state's healthcare

In the healthcare sector, 450 clinical and non-clinical personnel were brought on board to strengthen the state’s hospitals, and 126 contract staff at the Edo State Specialist Hospital were given permanent roles.

In a statement signed by Fred Itua, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Okpebholo extended his appreciation to workers across all sectors—from civil servants and healthcare professionals to artisans and small business owners.

He commended their enduring commitment to service, calling them “the pillars of our society.”

“Their hard work drives Edo State’s economy, shapes our communities, and lays the foundation for future progress,” the statement said.

Okpebholo on workers' day appreciates the state's working class for their contribution to the state's development. Photo: X/ @m_akpakomiza

Source: Twitter

While acknowledging the daily challenges faced by the workforce, the governor reiterated his commitment to policies that improve living standards and workplace conditions.

He assured them that his government remains attentive to their concerns and will continue implementing reforms that reflect their value to the state.

This year’s Workers’ Day celebration served not only as a moment of recognition but also as a reaffirmation of the administration’s resolve to invest in the people who keep the state's machinery running.

US embassy announces closure

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos were closed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in observance of Workers’ Day.

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria announced the closure via their official Twitter handle, @USinNigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng