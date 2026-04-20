12 iPhone Models to Avoid in 2026: Experts Unveil Security and Repair Feature You Must Note
- Experts warn against using vintage iPhone models due to security risks and limited software updates
- Apple classifies 12 older iPhone models as vintage, hindering repair options and support
- Upgrading from outdated iPhones ensures better security, device functionality, and peace of mind in 2026
Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.
It’s tempting. That sleek iPhone X still feels premium in your hand, or your trusty iPhone 8 Plus has survived every drop.
In 2026, many users cling to older Apple devices for their timeless design and lower cost. But experts are now sounding a loud alarm: sticking with these ageing models carries real risks that could leave you frustrated, vulnerable, and out of pocket.,
As iPhones age, they quietly lose the very things that make them valuable: seamless software updates, reliable repairs, and rock-solid security.
What once felt like a smart money-saving choice can quickly become a daily headache.
Full list of 12 iPhone models to avoid in 2026
Apple has officially classified 12 models released between 2015 and 2019 as vintage. Here they are:
- iPhone 6s (16GB, 64GB, 128GB)
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED
- iPhone 8 (64GB, 128GB, 256GB)
- iPhone 8 Plus (64GB, 128GB, 256GB)
- iPhone X
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
These are no longer the future-proof companions they once were.
Apple’s vintage and obsolete rules explained
According to Apple, a device becomes “vintage” once it has been discontinued for more than five years but less than seven. After seven years, it turns “obsolete.” At that point, Apple stops all hardware servicing.
While some vintage iPhones can still be repaired if parts are available, that “if” is becoming a big problem.
Supply chains have dried up, and authorised service centres often can’t source components.
In a few countries like France, laws demand longer support, but globally, you’re mostly on your own.
Why these iPhones are risky for daily use in 2026
The biggest red flag is software support. Many of these models no longer receive the latest iOS updates.
You might get occasional security patches, but you’ll miss out on new features, app compatibility, and critical protections against modern threats.
Security experts warn that outdated iOS versions leave users exposed to malware, data breaches, and phishing attacks that simply didn’t exist when these phones launched. One small vulnerability could compromise your banking apps, photos, or personal information.
Hardware support is equally worrying. Batteries degrade, screens crack, and ports fail, but genuine replacement parts are scarce.
Repair bills can skyrocket, and third-party fixes often reduce performance or void what little warranty remains. In some cases, a minor issue can render the entire device unusable.
The bottom line: Time to move on
Holding onto these 12 iPhones in 2026 isn’t just inconvenient—it’s increasingly risky. While they may still power on, they no longer deliver the seamless, secure experience Apple users expect.
If your phone is on this list, now is the moment to weigh your options. Upgrading isn’t about chasing the newest shiny gadget; it’s about protecting your data, saving money on repairs, and enjoying a device that actually works the way it should in 2026.
Your data, your privacy, and your peace of mind are worth more than clinging to yesterday’s technology.
Pixel 6 and 6 Pro lose security updates in October 2026
Legit.ng earlier reported that Google’s Pixel phones are known for timely updates, but even the best support windows eventually close. Based on the company’s official policy, 2026 marks a key transition for the Pixel 6 series.
While these devices have already received their final major Android OS upgrade, critical security patches will end later this year, leaving them more vulnerable to new threats.
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, launched in October 2021, are the main models hitting their final milestone.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng