Experts warn against using vintage iPhone models due to security risks and limited software updates

Apple classifies 12 older iPhone models as vintage, hindering repair options and support

Upgrading from outdated iPhones ensures better security, device functionality, and peace of mind in 2026

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

It’s tempting. That sleek iPhone X still feels premium in your hand, or your trusty iPhone 8 Plus has survived every drop.

In 2026, many users cling to older Apple devices for their timeless design and lower cost. But experts are now sounding a loud alarm: sticking with these ageing models carries real risks that could leave you frustrated, vulnerable, and out of pocket.,

Experts warn Nigerians to stay away from 12 iPhone models in 2026. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

As iPhones age, they quietly lose the very things that make them valuable: seamless software updates, reliable repairs, and rock-solid security.

What once felt like a smart money-saving choice can quickly become a daily headache.

Full list of 12 iPhone models to avoid in 2026

Apple has officially classified 12 models released between 2015 and 2019 as vintage. Here they are:

iPhone 6s (16GB, 64GB, 128GB)

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED

iPhone 8 (64GB, 128GB, 256GB)

iPhone 8 Plus (64GB, 128GB, 256GB)

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

These are no longer the future-proof companions they once were.

Apple’s vintage and obsolete rules explained

According to Apple, a device becomes “vintage” once it has been discontinued for more than five years but less than seven. After seven years, it turns “obsolete.” At that point, Apple stops all hardware servicing.

While some vintage iPhones can still be repaired if parts are available, that “if” is becoming a big problem.

Supply chains have dried up, and authorised service centres often can’t source components.

In a few countries like France, laws demand longer support, but globally, you’re mostly on your own.

Why these iPhones are risky for daily use in 2026

The biggest red flag is software support. Many of these models no longer receive the latest iOS updates.

You might get occasional security patches, but you’ll miss out on new features, app compatibility, and critical protections against modern threats.

Security experts warn that outdated iOS versions leave users exposed to malware, data breaches, and phishing attacks that simply didn’t exist when these phones launched. One small vulnerability could compromise your banking apps, photos, or personal information.

Hardware support is equally worrying. Batteries degrade, screens crack, and ports fail, but genuine replacement parts are scarce.

Repair bills can skyrocket, and third-party fixes often reduce performance or void what little warranty remains. In some cases, a minor issue can render the entire device unusable.

The bottom line: Time to move on

Holding onto these 12 iPhones in 2026 isn’t just inconvenient—it’s increasingly risky. While they may still power on, they no longer deliver the seamless, secure experience Apple users expect.

These iPhone models are going out of fashion in 2026, experts warn users. Credit: Novatis

Source: AFP

If your phone is on this list, now is the moment to weigh your options. Upgrading isn’t about chasing the newest shiny gadget; it’s about protecting your data, saving money on repairs, and enjoying a device that actually works the way it should in 2026.

Your data, your privacy, and your peace of mind are worth more than clinging to yesterday’s technology.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro lose security updates in October 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that Google’s Pixel phones are known for timely updates, but even the best support windows eventually close. Based on the company’s official policy, 2026 marks a key transition for the Pixel 6 series.

While these devices have already received their final major Android OS upgrade, critical security patches will end later this year, leaving them more vulnerable to new threats.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, launched in October 2021, are the main models hitting their final milestone.

Source: Legit.ng