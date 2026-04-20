Etsu Nupe Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar had described his late aide, Sonfada Etsu Nupe, as a loyal and dedicated palace official who served with sincerity

Mohammed Umaru Bago had led condolences, describing the death as a devastating loss to both Niger State and the Nupe Kingdom

The late Alhaji Mahmud Abubakar had been widely recognised within the Bida Emirate for his commitment to traditional service and unity in the palace

Bida, Niger state - Grief has spread across Niger state following the death of Alhaji Mahmud Abubakar, popularly known as Sonfada Etsu Nupe, a senior aide within the palace of the Etsu Nupe.

The Niger state governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, led official condolences to the royal household, describing the loss as deeply painful for the state and the Nupe people.

Etsu Nupe, Mahmud Abubakar, is Dead as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

Etsu Nupe praises loyalty and service

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, expressed shock over the passing of his aide, describing him as a devoted and trustworthy palace official who served with sincerity and dedication.

In his tribute, the monarch highlighted the late Sonfada’s personal qualities and contributions to unity within the emirate.

“He was a man who showed genuine love and respect to people within our domain, irrespective of their tribe or religious inclination. His wise counsel, humility and commitment to service greatly contributed to the peace and unity we continue to enjoy in the emirate,” the Etsu Nupe said.

Gov Bago describes loss as devastating

In a condolence message issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, Governor Bago said the death represented a significant blow not only to the Nupe Kingdom but also to Niger State.

He extended sympathies to the Bida Emirate and the bereaved family, praying for divine mercy upon the deceased.

The governor prayed that Allah forgive the shortcomings of the late Sonfada and grant him eternal rest in Aljannat Firdausi.

Sonfada Etsu Nupe is Dead as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

Nupe Kingdom mourns respected palace figure

The late Alhaji Mahmud Abubakar, who died in Bida, was widely regarded within palace circles for his loyalty and commitment to traditional service.

His passing has continued to draw tributes from royal aides, community members and government officials across the state, as the Nupe Kingdom reflects on his legacy of service and dedication.

Ex-Nigeria Football Federation dies

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s football community has been plunged into mourning following the death of former Nigeria Football Association (now Nigeria Football Federation) president, Ibrahim Galadima. He passed away on Saturday, April 18, in Kano at the age of 74.

His death was first announced by former NFF General Secretary, Sani Toro, who confirmed the sad development in a brief message. The Nigeria Football Federation has described Galadima as one of the country’s most distinguished sports administrators, highlighting his decades-long contribution to the growth of football in Nigeria.

In its tribute, the federation noted his leadership role during a critical phase in Nigerian football history and his commitment to institutional development within the sport. NFF President Ibrahim Gusau expressed deep grief over the loss, describing the late administrator as a guiding figure to many in the sporting sector.

Source: Legit.ng