Klaudia Glam, the UK influencer whom a lady ran over, has reportedly passed away in the hospital

A few days ago, a disturbing video of the influencer in a heated altercation with the woman surfaced online, showing the moment she was hit

Her friend confirmed the sad news, and a photo of the man they allegedly fought over trended, with many criticising him

UK influencer Klaudia Glam has reportedly passed away after battling for her life in the hospital following an accident involving another woman.

A few days ago, she had a heated altercation with another woman, and videos of their fight trended online.

Reactions as UK Influencer Klaudia Glam passes away after being run over. Photo credit@klaudiaglam

Source: Instagram

The woman, reportedly out of anger, got into her car and hit Klaudia, who was said to be in critical condition after the incident.

She did not survive, as her friend confirmed the sad news with several heartbreak emojis on her Instagram story.

Identity of lady who hit Klaudia surfaces

The identity of the alleged lover has surfaced following the fashion icon’s demise. Her friend also shared how she felt about the influencer’s passing, saying words could not describe her pain while referring to the deceased as her sister.

She also shared a photo of the woman, Rielle, who allegedly hit Klaudia, and labeled her a killer.

The identity of the man involved with Klaudia has also trended. In posts making the rounds, it was stated that Klaudia Glam was declared brain-dead for several hours after she was taken to the hospital.

Fans mourn UK Influencer Klaudia Glam passes away after being hit. Photo credit@klaudiaglam

Source: Instagram

According to another post, the man the two influencers were reportedly fighting over is a Tanzanian rapper based in East London known as Twins.

Fans share take on Klaudia Glam's demise

Fans have reacted by calling for an investigation into the case and demanding that Rielle be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Others questioned why the fight was over a man who may already be involved with another woman. Rielle was heavily criticised, while Twins was also dragged, with some warning against men playing with the emotions of two women at the same time.

Here is the Instagram post below:

How fans reacted to Klaudia Glam's demise

Reactions have trailed the video about the brand influencer. Here are comments below:

@ undisputed_patty reacted:

"He’s free and still eligible to date, really wished she survived that."

@ju_ju03 commented:

"Is this what they were fighting over? Jesus."

@ iclarry shared:

"Going to prison for the rest of your life over a man who is not even your husband or family smh."

@deenaade stated:

"Men should also stop playing with women and be honest."

@tejupearls wrote:

"You see male centered females they are not good friends! Do not friend them."

@monisola_ifeoluwa said:

"One is dead the other one will spend the rest of her life in jail And the man, he may probably be with another lady right now. Shame no go even allow fight over a man, as how now?"

Enioluwa speaks about finding love in Tanzania

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Enioluwa opened up about finding love in his Tanzanian girlfriend, Phina, as he shared how they met.

The actor and influencer had shared loved-up moments with Phina for quite a while, and many thought he was promoting her brand.

A few people speculated that he fell in love with a Tanzanian because of his friend, Priscilla, who married a Tanzanian singer. Fans were happy for them, as they wished them well and prayed for their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng