Popular Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has shared his revelation concerning the country’s political future

Famous for issuing prophecies, Primate Ayodele unveiled warnings as the 2027 presidential election approach

The cleric spoke on how the opposition can defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele has said if three politicians enter the next presidential election race, President Bola Tinubu "will not go beyond 2027".

In an interview with The Nigerian Tribune, published on Sunday, May 11, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church explained that there is a possibility of President Tinubu not winning the 2027 election.

He said:

"God has revealed three names to me. If any one of them enters the race, Tinubu’s presidency will not go beyond 2027. He won’t return. But I will not reveal those names—not even under gunpoint. Once one of them emerges, I will boldly tell Nigerians: 'This is the man'. And Tinubu will not win."

5 PDP govs to work for Tinubu, APC - Ayodele

Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele stated that governors who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been compromised ahead of the 2027 election.

Ayodele specifically mentioned Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Oyo, and Osun states as those that will be negotiated for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said:

“PDP governors have been compromised. More of them will still join APC like Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Anambra and Oyo states will be negotiated; Osun will also be negotiated for the APC. There is nothing like the PDP governors’ forum anymore; the governors will all work against the party.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele claimed that the PDP Governors' Forum led by Bala Mohammed has been compromised, adding that the platform is no longer effective.

Kwankwaso knocks defectors joining APC

In the same vein, Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano state governor and national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), criticised defectors who switch political allegiance after gaining power.

The former Kano governor spoke on Saturday, May 11, in Kano while welcoming new NNPP members from Takai local government area (LGA) of the state.

The former APC member, who is also the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, described such defections as the “greatest political sin”, adding that the betrayals undermine democracy and erode public trust.

PDP senators agree to join APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that three PDP senators from Kebbi state agreed to dump their party and join the APC.

The senators involved in the defection are Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South).

Among those present at the meeting were the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, Kebbi state governor, Nasir Idris; Sokoto state governor, Ahmad Aliyu; and the minister of budget and economic planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu.

