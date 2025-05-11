2027 Election: Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecy on 3 People Who Can Sack Tinubu
- Popular Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has shared his revelation concerning the country’s political future
- Famous for issuing prophecies, Primate Ayodele unveiled warnings as the 2027 presidential election approach
- The cleric spoke on how the opposition can defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele has said if three politicians enter the next presidential election race, President Bola Tinubu "will not go beyond 2027".
In an interview with The Nigerian Tribune, published on Sunday, May 11, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church explained that there is a possibility of President Tinubu not winning the 2027 election.
He said:
"God has revealed three names to me. If any one of them enters the race, Tinubu’s presidency will not go beyond 2027. He won’t return. But I will not reveal those names—not even under gunpoint. Once one of them emerges, I will boldly tell Nigerians: 'This is the man'. And Tinubu will not win."
5 PDP govs to work for Tinubu, APC - Ayodele
Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele stated that governors who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been compromised ahead of the 2027 election.
Ayodele specifically mentioned Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Oyo, and Osun states as those that will be negotiated for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
He said:
“PDP governors have been compromised. More of them will still join APC like Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Anambra and Oyo states will be negotiated; Osun will also be negotiated for the APC. There is nothing like the PDP governors’ forum anymore; the governors will all work against the party.”
Furthermore, Primate Ayodele claimed that the PDP Governors' Forum led by Bala Mohammed has been compromised, adding that the platform is no longer effective.
Kwankwaso knocks defectors joining APC
In the same vein, Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano state governor and national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), criticised defectors who switch political allegiance after gaining power.
The former Kano governor spoke on Saturday, May 11, in Kano while welcoming new NNPP members from Takai local government area (LGA) of the state.
The former APC member, who is also the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, described such defections as the “greatest political sin”, adding that the betrayals undermine democracy and erode public trust.
Read more on the 2027 election:
- 2027 election: Again, Atiku speaks amid reports he is allegedly leaving PDP
- 2027 election: Peter Obi's camp reacts as Akpabio asks presidential hopeful to immediately solve LP crises
- 2027 election: PDP chieftain reacts as 22 Delta lawmakers dump party for APC, “shameful betrayal”
PDP senators agree to join APC
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that three PDP senators from Kebbi state agreed to dump their party and join the APC.
The senators involved in the defection are Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South).
Among those present at the meeting were the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, Kebbi state governor, Nasir Idris; Sokoto state governor, Ahmad Aliyu; and the minister of budget and economic planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.