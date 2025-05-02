Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed urges Atiku and Obi to retire from presidential ambitions, advocating for younger, more competent leadership

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a prominent northern leader and former spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has called on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to step aside and retire from their long-standing presidential ambitions in light of the upcoming 2027 elections.

Baba-Ahmed's strong call foryoung leaders

Northern leader Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has called on Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to retire from presidential race considerations for the 2027 election.

Baba-Ahmed, who recently resigned as Political Adviser to Vice President Kashim Shettima, expressed the view that both Atiku and Obi have served their time and should now make way for younger leaders with fresh ideas.

"If I had the chance, I’d tell Atiku the same thing. He’s done his bit. He’s been persistent. But now, he should play a fatherly role—help identify and support younger leaders," Baba-Ahmed said in an interview.

Baba-Ahmed believes the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could be successful in the 2027 election if it fields a younger candidate, Daily Trust reported.

He added,

"If they present someone younger, with fewer skeletons, better health, and fresh ideas, they could wipe the floor with the APC."

Baba Ahmed speaks on competence over regionalism

Baba-Ahmed further stated that regional considerations should no longer be a factor in Nigeria's presidential race.

"It doesn’t matter where the person comes from. At this point, anyone still talking about North or South is missing the point. We need competence and vision," he said, highlighting the urgent need for leadership based on skill, not ethnicity.

Baba Ahmed advises Atiku, Obi to retire 2027 ambition

Baba-Ahmed did not mince words when discussing the future of political veterans like Atiku and Obi.

He believes that these figures should either retire voluntarily or face being “retired” by the people.

"All these people—the best service they can render to this country is to retire themselves. If they don’t, then Nigerians should retire them," he stated firmly.

While acknowledging Obi’s personal qualities and ideas, Baba-Ahmed questioned whether either Atiku or Obi could have performed better than the current administration of President Bola Tinubu, Vanguard reported.

"I really don’t know, to be honest. I know him personally. I think he has good ideas about a lot of things," he said of Obi.

Baba- Ahmed to Atiku: Focus on governance, not 2027 Election

Baba-Ahmed, who served as Special Adviser on Political Matters in the Vice President’s office, also warned Atiku not to be distracted by 2027 presidential aspirations.

"You’re letting the PDP fool you into thinking there’ll be an election next year. You’re falling into a trap. Focus on governance. You’ve got an uncompleted job to do," he advised.

Why Baba-Ahmed Left Tinubu’s Government

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a prominent northern figure, has advised Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to withdraw from the 2027 election race.

The former NEF spokesperson’s call for new leadership comes amid his own resignation from the Tinubu administration, which he joined in 2023. Baba-Ahmed revealed that his decision to leave was based on disillusionment with the lack of progress in the government.

"I didn’t see the fire, the commitment, the zeal to fix the country. Instead, things got worse," he explained.

Baba-Ahmed cited that despite holding a senior position in the Vice President’s office, he had little influence over policy decisions and never even met President Tinubu during his tenure.

"I was supposed to advise the president, working from the VP’s office. But I never got the opportunity," he stated.

