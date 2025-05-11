President Bola Tinubu has been seen taking the dance floor with his son, Seyi, dancing behind him in Anambra

The president had visited the southeast state to commission some projects, where he had commended the relationship with the governor

During the visit, Governor Charles Soludo endorsed the president's second-term ambition and declared him APGA's adopted candidate in the 2027 presidential election

President Bola Tinubu has caught the attention of many as he was seen dancing with Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra during his one-day visit to the southeast state. While taking the dancing step, the president's son, Seyi, was seen behind his father, dancing as well.

The president had visited the state to commission some projects on Thursday, May 8, where he was endorsed by Governor Soludu and declared the adopted presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2027 presidential election.

It was a celebration galore for the president and his son as they both were seen dancing after the governor's speech.

Nigerians react as Tinubu and son dance

The development has gotten some Nigerians who have started expressing their views about the move.

Below are some of the views:

Temidayo Cabral commented:

"Proud son of the President of our dear nation. Long live Nigeria."

Emir of Port-Harcourt reacted:

"Why was he dancing more than the president?"

Adebanjo said:

"Governor Soludo shows a high level of respect and moral intelligence. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his organic love are massive."

Area Chairman tweeted:

"All this to commission a government house that'll not add a dimension to Anambra people."

Laurence Junior reacted:

"It’s high time Anambra people vote out this man."

The video of the moment:

Threats to Tinubu's second-term ambition

President Tinubu's second term bid is facing a serious threat ahead of the 2027 general election. This is because his two major opponents, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, are already making permutations to sack him.

Recall that Atiku and Obi garnered over six million votes each in the 2023 presidential election, while Tinubu got over eight million votes. Thus, the alliance between Atiku and Obi was projected to sack President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Tinubu, who has always been tagged as a political strategist, has always been making permutations to secure his re-election and ensure that the opposition leaders do not have their way to the presidential villa after the 2027 election. Thus, the endorsement by Governor Soludo and APGA is a great deal for the president.

Tinubu given traditional title in Anambra

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been crowned with the title of ‘Dike Si Mba’ of Anambra, which simply means ‘Hero from another land’.

Tinubu was given the title by the traditional ruler council of Anambra, the home state of Peter Obi, a major political opponent of the president, ahead of the 2027 election.

Obi, who made history in the 2023 presidential election, has been a major critic of Tinubu's administration and positioned himself as a major opposition in Nigeria.

