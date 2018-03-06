Science subjects for WAEC 2022: The list and all the details

The West African Examinations Council, commonly known as WAEC, is an examination body established in 1952. Its mandate is to determine the examinations required in the public interest in English-speaking West African countries, conduct those exams, and award certificates equivalent to those of other international exam bodies. Students can register for different study options under WAEC. These include science, arts, and commerce subjects. What are the science subjects for WAEC students?

Each study option has nine units. Four vary from option to option, while five are compulsory among all students.

What are the science subjects for WAEC?

Every science candidate must study nine subjects. Here is a list of science subjects in WAEC.

One trade subject Agricultural science or economics Biology Chemistry Civic education English Geography Mathematics Physics

Compulsory subjects for all WAEC students

Here is a look at the five WAEC subjects each candidate must study and get examined for.

Civic Education

Economics (optional for some candidates)

English

Mathematics

One trade subject

How many subjects do I need to register for in WAEC?

All candidates must have nine subjects on their registration form. These include the five compulsory units and four additional ones determined by one’s study speciality.

What is a trade subject?

It is a course that offers offer students the opportunity to acquire some entrepreneurship skills by instilling in them hands-on skills. Common options include carpentry and joinery, upholstery, painting, plumbing, welding, woodworking, mechanic, and bookkeeping.

Is a trade subject compulsory in WAEC?

Yes, every student must have at least one trade subject on their list.

What is WAEC?

It is a West African examination body mandated to determine the examinations required in the public interest in English-speaking West African countries, conduct those exams, and award certificates equivalent to those of other international exam bodies.

Who can be a WAEC examiner?

Examiners are typically graduate teachers in secondary schools or lecturers in colleges of education, universities, and polytechnics. A prospective examiner must be a graduate in the unit he is appointed to mark.

Does WAEC replace lost certificates?

No. Instead, the body usually issues statements of results to the owners of lost certificates or, when necessary, confirms their results for a fee.

In which countries does WAEC conduct exams?

The body conducts exams in various Anglophone West African countries. These include Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and the Gambia.

What are other WAEC options besides science?

One can also choose social sciences, arts, or commercial options.

How many subjects are in the WAEC syllabus?

The syllabus currently has 105 units. These include all options available under the science, arts, social sciences, and commerce subject options.

There are nine science subjects for WAEC. These include the five units that are compulsory for all WAEC students, and four additional ones designed for science students. Having this information is essential for the subject registration.

