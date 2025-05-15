Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has shared a prophecy about Ahmadu Fintiri, the Governor of Adamawa state

Famous for issuing prophecies, Primate Ayodele unveiled his vision concerning the 2027 election for the state's new leader

The prominent Lagos-based cleric commented on Fintiri's political path while sharing the details

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Yola, Adamawa state - Ahead of the 2027 election, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri is about to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Nigerian Tribune noted Primate Ayodele's fresh prophecy amid a wave of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Primate Ayodele sends a message to the Adamwa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, amid preparations for the 2027 election. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Twitter

In a recent statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church stated that Finriti will have serious clashes with presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar. Atiku hails from Adamawa state.

The outspoken cleric revealed that the governor will disappoint a lot of his followers and that he will single-handedly cause crises for himself.

He said:

"Fintiri is about to leave PDP; he will fight with Atiku. He and Nuhu Ribadu will have political issues, and they will fight a dirty fight. There will be pressure on him, and he will disappoint a lot of his followers. He will use religious sentiment to fire himself, and this can fail his coming election. He must strategise urgently to be in political form.

"Many who think they will become governor will be disappointed. He will find it difficult to install a governor with his political mercenary. His state must be careful against a major attack, cholera, and chickenpox.”

Adamawa governor lists conditions for aspiring successor

Meanwhile, Fintiri issued guidelines to his would-be successor, stressing that the state must remain a PDP stronghold.

Adamawa's Fintiri says his successor must be a grassroots politician. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Speaking in Government House when the 226 PDP ward chairmen and state executives of the party paid him a courtesy call, the governor said that any person willing to take over the mantle of leadership from him must be a grassroots man with the interest of Adamawa people at heart.

Fintiri served as governor of Adamawa state since May 2019. His tenure is expected to lapse in 2027.

Read more Adamawa state news:

Primate Ayodele releases fresh prophecy on Imo governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele stated that if Hope Uzodinma, the Imo state governor, picks the wrong candidate, he will lose the 2027 election.

Ayodele asked Governor Uzodinma to be careful 'so they would not lie against him at the presidency'.

The cleric said Uzodinma's candidate will defeat Emeka Ihedioha, but he should be mindful of insecurity, work with the poor masses, begin to start with a poverty alleviation programme, and have an open policy system.

