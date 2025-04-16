Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai and others' coalition have accused PDP governors of paving the way for President Bola Tinubu to win the 2027 election

According to the group, the PDP governors rejected the coalition even when they knew that the party is weak and can't present a strong candidate against Tinubu in 2027

The coalition, which involved former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, the immediate past governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, and others, has claimed that the governors elected under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are working to return President Bola Tinubu in 2027 general election.

According to the coalition, the PDP governors rejected their proposal to field a weak candidate and split the opposition votes in favour of President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. They also alleged that the PDP governors were ‘wittingly or unwittingly playing Asiwaju’s spoiler game.’

Salihu Lukman, one of the leaders of the group, in a statement on Wednesday, April 16, claimed that the PDP governors knew that the party could not be repaired and that Nigerians no longer see it as a viable alternative, arguing that the ruling APC has effectively taken over the PDP's core values.

PDP governors meet in Oyo

The governors elected on the platform of the PDP recently commented on the coalition calls by the former Vice President Atiku El-Rufai, and Peter Obi, which were made on Thursday, March 20.

Atiku and others have maintained that the only way to sack President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election was to have a coalition and present a uniform candidate for the poll.

The PDP governors at the end of the meeting on Monday, April 14, dismissed the possibility of joining the coalition or forming a merger with other political parties ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the forum and governor of Bauchi state, disclosed that the governors have also resolved to seek a clearer interpretation of the constitutional provisions concerning the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state at the Supreme Court.

The governors maintained that the decision was to prevent abuses of safeguard the constitutional democracy. They also announced a plan to work with the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and other relevant organs to constitute a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for May 27, 2025.

Atiku's coalition talks hit a rock

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and Nasir El-Rufai, the ex-Kaduna governor's coalition talks to sack President Bola Tinubu in 2027 may be approaching failure.

This is because the major opposition parties, including the PDP, NNPP and the SDP, announced different routes to take over power in the 2027 election.

On the other hand, El-Rufai has been accused of being a placeholder for Atiku in the SDP should the PDP deny the latter its presidential ticket.

Source: Legit.ng