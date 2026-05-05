FCT, Abuja - Tension has gripped Nigeria’s political space after 17 members of the House of Representatives defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

The defections were formally announced during plenary on Tuesday, signalling a significant shift in the balance of political alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Lawmakers cite political realignment

The lawmakers, whose names were read on the floor of the House, are understood to have moved in response to ongoing political developments and emerging alliances within the opposition.

Among those who defected to the NDC are Yusuf Datti, Uchenna Okonkwo, Adamu Wakili, Thaddeus Attah, George Ozodinobi, Lilian Orogbu, Oluwaseyi Sowunmi, Peter Aniekwe, Mukhtar Zakari, George Oluwande and Munachim Umezuruike.

Others include Emeka Idu, Jesse Onuakalusi, Ifeanyi Uzokwe, Afam Ogene and Abdulhakeem Ado.

Separate defection to APC recorded

In a related development, Leke Abejide also announced his exit from the ADC but defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), further highlighting the wave of political movements within the lower chamber.

Obi and Kwankwaso’s exit adds momentum

The development comes barely 24 hours after former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and former New Nigeria Peoples Party flagbearer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso defected from the ADC to the NDC.

Their move has been widely interpreted as part of broader efforts to consolidate opposition forces ahead of the next general elections.

Growing uncertainty within ADC

The mass defection is expected to deepen uncertainty within the ADC, which has recently witnessed a series of high-profile exits.

Political observers say the trend reflects intensifying manoeuvring among parties and key figures positioning themselves for 2027.

More details are expected to emerge as the situation unfolds.

Source: Legit.ng