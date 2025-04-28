2027 Election: ‘How Coalition Would Defeat Tinubu,’ Kenneth Okonkwo Opens Up
- In an interview on Monday, Kenneth Okonkwo predicted that a coalition offering a one-term presidency will defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections
- Okonkwo, a former Labour Party presidential campaign spokesperson, emphasised the coalition's plan weeks after meeting with Atiku Abubakar of the PDP
- Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been engaging in consultations with key figures to strengthen the coalition against Tinubu’s re-election bid ahead of 2027
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Former spokesperson for the Labour Party presidential campaign organisation, Kenneth Okonkwo, has noted that "coalition" would defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections by offering a one-term presidency.
Nollywood icon and lawyer turned politician, who resigned from the Labour Party, spoke on Monday, April 28, when he appeared as a guest on Arise TV Morning Show.
Recall that Kenneth Okonkwo, in March 2023, met with the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.
Okonkwo disclosed that the former vice president visited him for a consultative meeting on how best to chart a new course for Nigeria.
Also, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar earlier disclosed how the coalition he recently announced will produce its presidential candidate in 2027.
Atiku recently disclosed that the coalition was ready to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.
The former vice president, in an interview, said there was a similar coalition in 2014, which led to the formation of the APC and eventually sacked the then-incumbent president, Goodluck Jonathan.
Coalition to defeat Tinubu with one-term presidency offer
Speaking on the move against President Tinubu's re-election bid, Kenneth Okonkwo on Monday, said:
"In 2023, there was an agreement for power to come to the South for 8 years and return to the North after. In 2027, we would come to the halfway point of this agreement. But with Tinubu being incomparably bad, a coalition must come together to bring in a President who will agree to do one term in office."
Watch Kenneth Okonkwo's full interview below;
Read more about 2027 election here:
- 2027 elections: PDP summons emergency meeting amid ‘hurricane Tinubu’, high-profile defections
- 2027 presidency: Why Tinubu may dump VP Shettima
- 2027 election: How Atiku can unseat Tinubu
- Goodluck Jonathan strongly urged to join race against Tinubu in 2027 elections
- Top Southwest governor who may defect to APC ahead of the 2027 election
Analyst speaks on Tinubu's plan to stop Atiku's coalition
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a political analyst, Kelly Agaba, mentioned the strategy President Bola Tinubu is using to frustrate Atiku Abubakar's coalition.
Agaba, the coordinator of the Citizens Coalition said Tinubu is making use of the divide-and-rule strategy.
He, however, said Tinubu's strategy won't work because Nigerians are more concerned about their economic struggles than ethnicity and religion.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.