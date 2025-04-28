In an interview on Monday, Kenneth Okonkwo predicted that a coalition offering a one-term presidency will defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections

Okonkwo, a former Labour Party presidential campaign spokesperson, emphasised the coalition's plan weeks after meeting with Atiku Abubakar of the PDP

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been engaging in consultations with key figures to strengthen the coalition against Tinubu’s re-election bid ahead of 2027

Former spokesperson for the Labour Party presidential campaign organisation, Kenneth Okonkwo, has noted that "coalition" would defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections by offering a one-term presidency.

Nollywood icon and lawyer turned politician, who resigned from the Labour Party, spoke on Monday, April 28, when he appeared as a guest on Arise TV Morning Show.

Recall that Kenneth Okonkwo, in March 2023, met with the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

Okonkwo disclosed that the former vice president visited him for a consultative meeting on how best to chart a new course for Nigeria.

Also, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar earlier disclosed how the coalition he recently announced will produce its presidential candidate in 2027.

Atiku recently disclosed that the coalition was ready to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The former vice president, in an interview, said there was a similar coalition in 2014, which led to the formation of the APC and eventually sacked the then-incumbent president, Goodluck Jonathan.

Coalition to defeat Tinubu with one-term presidency offer

Speaking on the move against President Tinubu's re-election bid, Kenneth Okonkwo on Monday, said:

"In 2023, there was an agreement for power to come to the South for 8 years and return to the North after. In 2027, we would come to the halfway point of this agreement. But with Tinubu being incomparably bad, a coalition must come together to bring in a President who will agree to do one term in office."

Analyst speaks on Tinubu's plan to stop Atiku's coalition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a political analyst, Kelly Agaba, mentioned the strategy President Bola Tinubu is using to frustrate Atiku Abubakar's coalition.

Agaba, the coordinator of the Citizens Coalition said Tinubu is making use of the divide-and-rule strategy.

He, however, said Tinubu's strategy won't work because Nigerians are more concerned about their economic struggles than ethnicity and religion.

