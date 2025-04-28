The National Working Committee of the PDP has scheduled an emergency meeting for Tuesday to address the wave of defections weakening the party

In recent days, the PDP has been hit by key defections, which include Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, former governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire PDP structure in the state switching to the APC

Interestingly, acting national chairman Umar Damagum is faced with mounting criticism as the internal crisis continues to destabilise the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Following the gale of defections sweeping through the ranks and strongholds of the country’s leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the allegations that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is creating a one-party state, the party's National Working Committee (NWC) has scheduled an emergency meeting for Tuesday, April 29.

PDP acting chairman Umar Damagum is facing criticisms amid defections. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

The meeting is to address the wave of defections and other internal crises that have plagued the party over the past years.

Recall that Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta state, dumped the leading opposition party, PDP, and defected to the ruling APC.

Legit.ng reported that the governor joined the APC alongside his predecessor and PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa.

In an interview on Thursday, Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, also declared that more governors would defect to the ruling APC.

Sule said President Tinubu's inclusive leadership style and developmental projects across states, including non-APC-controlled regions, are driving increased support.

PDP's meeting to address gale of defections

PDP acting chairman Umar Damagum concerned about Delta governor, predecessor Okowa-led entire party structure's defection to the APC. @OfficialPDPNig, Delta state government

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, recently reaffirmed as national secretary by the Supreme Court, has vowed to attend the meeting despite the stance of the Governor Bala Mohammed-led PDP Governors Forum.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, April 28, a high-ranking source, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that the NWC meeting will address the defection of party members to the APC and explore ways to prevent further defections ahead of the 2027 elections.

Where will PDP NWC meeting be held?

Setonji Koshoedo, the acting secretary appointed by PDP governors, confirmed that the NWC's meeting will take place in Abuja on Tuesday.

Koshoedo, in an invitation to NWC members, disclosed that the meeting is scheduled for 12 noon.

The notification stated:

“Based on popular demand and wide consultation, I have been directed to call for an NWC Meeting as detailed below:

“Date: Tuesday, April 29th, 2025, Venue: National Working Committee (NWC) Hall, Wadata Plaza, PDP National Secretariat, Abuja. Time: 12 Noon Prompt.

“All members of NWC and Cabinet Secretaries should pls note.”

PDP governor breaks silence on APC defection

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Akwa Ibom state governor Umo Eno denied rumours of his planned defection from the PDP to the APC.

Governor Eno earlier endorsed President Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio for second terms but described this as a strategic alliance.

The state commissioner for information, Aniekan Umanah, gave this clarification amid contention about the governor's latest actions.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng