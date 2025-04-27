Prophet David Kingleo Elijah has urged presidential hopefuls in the coming 2027 election to be careful

Prophet Elijah stated that a trap would be set for some of the candidates contesting in the 2027 election

Legit.ng reports that top politicians expected to throw their hats into the ring in the 2027 presidential election include President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi

FCT, Abuja - Prophet David Kingleo Elijah has said God showed him that some presidential candidates in the 2027 election will be imprisoned.

Prophet Elijah, the senior pastor at the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, Lagos, gave this prophecy in a YouTube video.

'2027 election candidates should be careful' - Prophet Elijah

In the recently released video seen by Legit.ng on Sunday, April 27, Prophet Elijah said some politicians would be entrapped ahead of the 2027 election.

He said:

“Some of the candidates that are coming to contest in the 2027 election should be careful because among them would be lying down right there in prison. A trap would be set for some of the candidates contesting in the 2027 election.

“Nigerians would see my prophecy come to pass with their eyes.”

The video can be watched below:

2027: Atiku's coalition aims to unseat Tinubu

As the campaign period leading up to the 2027 presidential election nears, Atiku Abubakar of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi are both ramping up efforts to mobilise votes and increase their chances of winning in what is anticipated to be a competitive contest.

Although President Bola Tinubu has said he is trying to revive Nigeria’s battered economy and fight spreading insecurity, his critics disagree, saying the country's No.1 citizen has only continued his predecessor’s legacy of alleged failure.

78-year-old Atiku, a former vice-president, could run for the seventh time, and probably last time. A millionaire like Tinubu, Atiku is a northern Muslim from the Fulani ethnic group. Observers have said the opposition figure who is pushing for a coalition against Tinubu will likely struggle to capture the younger electorate in the country. Most sophisticated youths are believed to be backing Obi, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP).

To highlight his track record, Atike points to his term as vice president between 1999 and 2007, when he headed an economic team that implemented successful reforms in the telecommunications, pensions, and banking sectors. He likes to take credit for a particular policy that he says led to jobs and economic growth during this time, and which he has promised to repeat for the country. The policy in question is designed to allow the private sector to play a greater role in the economy, thus liberalising the exchange rate of the naira currency. Nigeria, under Tinubu, has struggled with the naira-to-dollar exchange rate as well as the economy.

2027 election: Presidency dismisses Atiku's chances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian presidency said the political future of Atiku “looks bleak”.

Amid the plot to democratically sack President Tinubu from office in the 2027 election, Atiku’s lieutenant in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa, dumped the PDP for President Tinubu's All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the update Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons, predicted a loss for Atiku should the former VP decide to go against President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

