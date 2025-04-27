A political analyst, Kelly Agaba, has mentioned the strategy President Bola Tinubu is using to frustrate Atiku Abubakar's coalition

Agaba, the coordinator of the Citizens Coalition said Tinubu is making use of the divide-and-rule strategy

He, however, said Tinubu's strategy won't work because Nigerians are more concerned about their economic struggles than ethnicity and religion

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Kelly Agaba, the coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is using the divide-and-rule strategy to win the 2027 elections.

Agaba said Nigerians are suffering and are looking for solutions, not divisive rhetoric.

The political analyst said he is not convinced that Tinubu’s alleged divide-and-rule strategy will work for him in 2027.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng while reacting to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori's defection and reports that some PDP governors from the southern regions will soon defect to the ruling APC.

“Honestly, I'm not convinced it will work. The narrative they're trying to build won't resonate with Nigerians who are more concerned about their economic struggles. The current government's policies have crippled the personal economies of millions, and people are looking for solutions, not divisive rhetoric.”

According to Agaba, the 2027 election will be about Tinubu’s policies and the people.

He argued that the 2027 general elections will not be about region or ethnicity.

“The 2027 election will be about President Tinubu, the APC, and their policies versus the people. It's not about region or ethnicity; it's about governance and accountability. Nigerians have seen through the antics of politicians who prioritize personal interests over public welfare.

“We shouldn't fall into the trap of regional politics. The mantra of "North for North" or "South for South" won't yield positive results. What we need is a government that prioritizes the needs of all Nigerians, regardless of their region or ethnicity.

“The drama of betrayal will unfold in 2027, but it won't be about regions; it will be about politicians who failed to deliver on their promises. Nigerians will hold them accountable.”

